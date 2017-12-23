Watch: Lionel Messi assists third Barcelona goal with only one boot on

Updated at 18.30

LIONEL MESSI INSPIRED Barcelona to a thumping 3-0 Clasico victory over Real Madrid, and even assisted his sideâ€™s third goal without wearing his right boot!

Messi outstripped Marcelo for pace, reached the by-line and cut the ball back for Aleix Vidal to score Barcelonaâ€™s third in injury time, but it became clear during the celebrations that the Argentine maestro had done it all without the proper footwear.

Messi lost his boot as he rode the challenge of Marcelo, before he crossed with his left foot, as Vidal added some gloss to a convincing scoreline.

Luis Suarez scored Barcaâ€™s first, and Messi added a second from the penalty spot after Dani Carvajal was sent off for handling the ball on the line.

Barca now sit 14 points clear of Real, who are fourth, and nine ahead of second-placed Atletico.

Typically, Messi also broke a couple of records with his performance todayâ€¦

200 - Lionel Messi has provided his 200th assist for Barcelona in all competitions. Extra-terrestrial. pic.twitter.com/FZIJbLPRZE — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 23, 2017

15 - Lionel Messi is the only player to score 15+ goals in 10 consecutive La Liga seasons. Jedi. pic.twitter.com/kpaC3iYUZd — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 23, 2017

17 - Lionel Messi has scored more goals against Real Madrid than any other player in La Liga history. Nemesis. pic.twitter.com/HvMFlDUqOl — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 23, 2017

