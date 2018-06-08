Liverpool close in on Fekir deal despite Lyon denial - reports

The 24-year-old is Liverpool's top transfer target before he represents France at the 2018 World Cup.

LIVERPOOL LOOK CLOSE to signing French international Nabil Fekir in a deal worth €60 million.

The Lyon midfielder is reportedly set for a medical as Liverpool look to push the deal through before the player jets off for the World Cup.

But in a statement on Friday morning, Lyon strongly denied that any agreement had been reached between the two clubs and that all rumours of Fekir’s departure were false, throwing the move into doubt.

It’s believed that Fekir has informed his boyhood club of his desires to join Jurgen Klopp’s team after six seasons at Lyon.

The deal is reported to include an initial fee of €55 million and €5 million in bonuses and will see Fekir join new signing Fabinho and the July arrival of Naby Keïta in a new-look midfield at Anfield.

“The information on the transfer of Nabil Fekir is false,” Lyon said in the statement.

“Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies the false information disseminated by many media about the transfer of Nabil Fekir to Liverpool.”

Liverpool are still confident the deal will be agreed and Fekir will undergo a medical at the France national team’s training base in Clairefontaine on Friday as he continues his preparation for their final warm-up game against the United States on Saturday.

The 24-year-old scored an impressive 18 Ligue 1 goals in just 29 appearances this season and was also on the scoresheet in Ireland’s 2-0 defeat at the Stade de France last month.

