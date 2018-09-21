This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 21 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Hopefully no more injuries': McGrath eyes his window of opportunity

The scrum-half starts tomorrow’s Pro14 clash against Edinburgh and knows it’s an important period for him.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 21 Sep 2018, 7:30 PM
10 minutes ago 129 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4248592
Luke McGrath ahead of tomorrow's Pro14 clash with Edinburgh.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Luke McGrath ahead of tomorrow's Pro14 clash with Edinburgh.
Luke McGrath ahead of tomorrow's Pro14 clash with Edinburgh.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

LUKE MCGRATH IS too nice to express anything other than his delight for Jamison Gibson-Park after the Kiwi’s man-of-the-match performance last week, but the scrum-half is aware the competition has just ramped up.

McGrath watched on from the stands last Saturday as Gibson-Park seized his opportunity in the nine jersey against the Dragons, further underlining his credentials in a performance which was embellished by three try assists and a second-half brace of his own.

26-year-old Gibson-Park, who represented the Maori All Blacks, joined Leinster from the Hurricanes as a project player on a three-year contract in May 2016, but has largely been understudy to McGrath at the eastern province in recent seasons.

Initially content to fill the bench role, Gibson-Park is now targeting further game-time this season having started just nine games during Leinster’s double-winning season, and his virtuoso showing demonstrated that he is determined to stake his claim for that starting berth.

McGrath will get his chance to respond in the Guinness Pro14 clash against Edinburgh at the RDS tomorrow evening [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/Premier Sport] in the knowledge he’ll have to step his game up too.

“I thought he [Gibson-Park] was brilliant, along with all the lads, last week,” the scrum-half said. “I haven’t played since that Scarlets game so it was a fairly disappointing ending. It was good to see the guys go so well and the competition is just raised.

“I’m really looking forward to it tomorrow, just getting back to the RDS as well because I haven’t played there since the Munster game [Pro14 semi-final] last year.”

Luke McGrath McGrath is set for his third appearance of the season on Saturday. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

McGrath endured a stop-start end to last season as knee and ankle injuries meant he battled with fitness, and although he recovered in time to start both the Champions Cup and Pro14 finals, was left out of Ireland’s summer tour of Australia.

But with uncertainty surrounding Conor Murray’s neck injury, the door is likely to open for McGrath, John Cooney or Kieran Marmion in November, with Joe Schmidt’s Ireland playing games against Italy, New Zealand, USA and Argentina. 

“It was a stop-start end to last year so it’s great to be back,” the former St Michael’s College nine continued. “The knee and ankle have healed up well so I’ve no issues now. Hopefully no more injuries for the rest of the year. 

“Obviously there’s a lot of competition heating up but for me it’s just focusing on Leinster and what I can do here. It would be great to be involved somewhat in November but to do that, I need to be playing well here.

“So just take it day by day and obviously it’s a big opportunity tomorrow and then with the inter-pros and Europe, there’s a lot of games coming up. It’s an important part of the season for me.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Rumours were I wasn't playing because I slept with Moyes' daughter, and no one attempted to clear that up'
    'Rumours were I wasn't playing because I slept with Moyes' daughter, and no one attempted to clear that up'
    'Wow, that's a crisis!': Klopp laughs off Salah's lack of goals
    Stress from drink-driving charge may have led to Lloris injury – Pochettino
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Matt Doherty prepares for Old Trafford test, Klopp eyes sixth straight win and more Premier League talking points
    Matt Doherty prepares for Old Trafford test, Klopp eyes sixth straight win and more Premier League talking points
    Bigger Champions League tests to come, warns Pogba
    Teenager Dalot can play at Man United for 10 years, claims Mourinho after impressive debut
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Agueroooo... Man City's greatest ever goal-scorer extends contract until 2021
    Agueroooo... Man City's greatest ever goal-scorer extends contract until 2021
    Aubameyang at the double as Arsenal prevail in Europa League opener
    Relaxed Pochettino not risking Alli return amid Spurs slump
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    1991 Ballon d'Or winner takes swipe at Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani
    1991 Ballon d'Or winner takes swipe at Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani
    Can sorry for 'we're not women' blast over Ronaldo red card
    Isco stunner sets up winning start for holders Real Madrid as they see off Roma

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie