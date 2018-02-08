Mahrez warned he 'won't be paid' if he continues self-imposed Leicester City exile

RIYAD MAHREZ’S SELF-imposed exile after failing to secure a move to Manchester City leaves him running the risk of not getting paid, PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor has warned.

The Leicester City winger has cut a frustrated figure after seeing another transfer window close on him still at the King Power Stadium.

Mahrez had tabled a transfer request in January, as late interest was shown from Premier League leaders City, but once again the Foxes turned a deaf ears to his demands.

The 2016 Premier League title winner and PFA Player of the Year has not been at training since seeing an exit path blocked, and he now faces the threat of Leicester stopping payments of his reported £100,000-a-week salary.

PFA chief Taylor told talkSPORT on an unfortunate situation for all concerned: “It’s about practicalities. If he’s not in at the club he won’t be paid.

“Footballers want to play. At the moment that’s not the situation and in the past we have resolved such situations.

“Mahrez has been unsettled by approaches. He’s a human being.

“We’re ready to act if we’re called in. We offered our services last week to the club but I’ve not heard anything back.”

Mahrez has been urged by Leicester boss Claude Puel to “clear his head” before returning to the Foxes fold.

The issue needs to be addressed sooner rather than later, though, with the current stand-off doing nobody any favours.

Taylor added: “You can’t get a solution by telling people who’s wrong.

“I’m not saying it’s a culture which can be embraced but it’s reality, it’s what happens. The game is all about dealing with players and clubs in a practical manner.

“He needs to get into the right frame of mind for both the club and the player.”

-Omni

