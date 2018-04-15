Man City crowned Premier League champions after United slip up to rock-bottom West Brom

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE been crowned Premier League champions after rivals Man Utd fell to a surprise 1-0 defeat to West Brom at Old Trafford today.

Jay Rodriguez scored the game’s only goal on 73 minutes to condemn Jose Mourinho’s men to defeat and deliver Pep Guardiola’s first league title in English football.

United deprived City of wrapping up the title last weekend with a 3-2 victory at the Etihad, but were unable to delay the celebrations any longer.

More to follow…

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!