Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 15 April, 2018
Man City crowned Premier League champions after United slip up to rock-bottom West Brom

Jay Rodriguez scored the goal that handed Pep Guardiola his first Premier League crown.

By The42 Team Sunday 15 Apr 2018, 5:51 PM
5 minutes ago 414 Views 11 Comments
Image: Nick Potts
Image: Nick Potts

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE been crowned Premier League champions after rivals Man Utd fell to a surprise 1-0 defeat to West Brom at Old Trafford today.

Jay Rodriguez scored the game’s only goal on 73 minutes to condemn Jose Mourinho’s men to defeat and deliver Pep Guardiola’s first league title in English football.

United deprived City of wrapping up the title last weekend with a 3-2 victory at the Etihad, but were unable to delay the celebrations any longer.

More to follow…

