McIlroy paired with Scott and Rahm for early rounds in Augusta

RORY MCILROY WILL be among the later tee-times in an box office group for the first two rounds of this weekâ€™s US Masters.

McIlroy will play alongside 2013 green jacket-winner Adam Scott and world number three Jon Rahm. The 28-year-old will tee off his bid to complete a career grand slam at 18.38 Irish time on Thursday (15.42 for round two on Friday).

There will be huge attention around the 10.42 (local, 15.42 Irish) tee-off as that is the slot left for Tiger Woods as he plays the Augusta tournament for the first time since 2015 with momentum in his latest comeback growing by the week.

The four-time Masters champion will play alongside Australiaâ€™s Marc Leishman and Englandâ€™s Tommy Fleetwood for the opening rounds.

Source: Patrick Smith

On both pre-cut days, Woods will have to follow close behind reigning champion Sergio Garcia, playing with world number two Justin Thomas and amateur Doc Redman.

World number one Dustin Johnson will tee off in Thursdayâ€™s final grouping at 19.00 Irish time with Justin Rose and Rafael Cabrera-Bello.

Selected (local) Thursday tee-times