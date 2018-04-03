  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 3 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McIlroy paired with Scott and Rahm for early rounds in Augusta

Tiger Woods will follow hot on the heels of defending champion Sergio Garcia.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 3 Apr 2018, 6:09 PM
1 hour ago 1,037 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3938145
Image: Jamie Squire
Image: Jamie Squire

RORY MCILROY WILL be among the later tee-times in an box office group for the first two rounds of this weekâ€™s US Masters.

McIlroy will play alongside 2013 green jacket-winner Adam Scott and world number three Jon Rahm. The 28-year-old will tee off his bid to complete a career grand slam at 18.38 Irish time on Thursday (15.42 for round two on Friday).

There will be huge attention around the 10.42 (local, 15.42 Irish) tee-off as that is the slot left for Tiger Woods as he plays the Augusta tournament for the first time since 2015 with momentum in his latest comeback growing by the week.

The four-time Masters champion will play alongside Australiaâ€™s Marc Leishman and Englandâ€™s Tommy Fleetwood for the opening rounds.

The Masters - Preview Day 2 Source: Patrick Smith

On both pre-cut days, Woods will have to follow close behind reigning champion Sergio Garcia, playing with world number two Justin Thomas and amateur Doc Redman.

World number one Dustin Johnson will tee off in Thursdayâ€™s final grouping at 19.00 Irish time with Justin Rose and Rafael Cabrera-Bello.

Selected (local) Thursday tee-times

8:15am: Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus (honorary starters)

9:14: Bryson DeChambeau (USA), Bernd Wiesberger (AUT), Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG)

9:58: Danny Willett (ENG), Kyle Stanley (USA), Jason Dufner (USA)

10:09: Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Patton Kizzire (USA), Paul Casey (ENG)

10:31: Zach Johnson (USA), Martin Kaymer (GER), Branden Grace (RSA)

10:42: Tiger Woods (USA), Marc Leishman (AUS), Tommy Fleetwood (ENG)

10:53: Sergio Garcia (ESP), Justin Thomas (USA), a-Doc Redman (USA)

11:04: Bubba Watson (USA), Henrik Stenson (DEN), Jason Day (AUS)

11:48: Trevor Immelman (RSA), Ian Poulter (ENG), Patrick Cantlay (USA)

11:59: Angel Cabrera (ARG), Ross Fisher (ENG), Jimmy Walker (USA)

1:27pm: Phil Mickelson (USA), Rickie Fowler (USA), Matt Kuchar (USA)

1:38: Adam Scott (AUS), Rory McIlroy (NIR), Jon Rahm (ESP),

1:49: Jordan Spieth (USA), Alex Noren (SWE), Louis Oosthuizen (RSA)

2:00: Justin Rose (ENG), Dustin Johnson (USA), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (ESP)

â€˜Everyone wants to see Tiger win and play the way he did beforeâ€™ â€“ Jason Day

Ciara Mageean named Northern Ireland athletics captain for Commonwealth Games

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'Winning is everything - now itâ€™s time to step up, and take our prize'
'Winning is everything - now itâ€™s time to step up, and take our prize'
Munster's Conor Murray underlines his deep rugby intelligence
Another blow for Saracens as South African owners want out
FOOTBALL
Gareth Bale left on bench for Champions League quarter-final
Gareth Bale left on bench for Champions League quarter-final
Lallana injury not as bad as first feared, and he could play again this season
Herrera: McTominay can replace Carrick at United
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Strike move for Leavy try a snippet of what defines Leinster at their very best
Strike move for Leavy try a snippet of what defines Leinster at their very best
Cullen's Leinster take another big step forward after laying down their credentials
McCall: Ireland's Grand Slam success a factor in Leinster's big win
LEINSTER
Wales look to Scarlets as they seek Gatland's replacement
Wales look to Scarlets as they seek Gatland's replacement
No sign of Nacewa slowing down as Leinster captain continues to defy his years
Cullen praises young guns Leavy and Ryan as Leinster win the big moments
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man City midfielder expresses gratitude to Klopp ahead of Champions League showdown
Man City midfielder expresses gratitude to Klopp ahead of Champions League showdown
Matip's season 'likely over' after Liverpool confirm thigh operation
'I believe I deserve' Player of the Year - De Bruyne

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie