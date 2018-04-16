  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Mauricio Pochettino defends under-fire Tottenham goalkeeper

The Spurs boss has described Hugo Lloris as one of the world’s best stoppers.

By The42 Team Monday 16 Apr 2018, 8:58 PM
39 minutes ago 1,487 Views 1 Comment
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

TOTTENHAM BOSS MAURICIO Pochettino has defended goalkeeper Hugo Lloris amid criticism of his recent form.

The France international conceded a penalty and was perhaps fortunate not to be sent off during Spurs’ 3-1 defeat to Manchester City last Saturday.

With Lloris having produced unconvincing displays against Chelsea and Stoke City in recent weeks, there have been calls in his homeland for him to lose his place as first-choice goalkeeper ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

However, speaking ahead of Spurs’ Premier League trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday, Pochettino says he is not aware of any criticism on social media and insists Lloris is one of the world’s best.

“I am a very lucky person because I am not focused on social media and all that happens around,” he told a news conference.

My only focus is to try to assess and to provide the players with better tools to perform. For me Hugo Lloris is, from the day that we arrive here, improving every season. For me today he is one of the best ‘keepers in the world and for me there’s no doubt.

“But you know the perception sometimes… You need to respect the people’s perception. I don’t know, because I don’t read [it]. But, for me, Hugo Lloris is doing fantastic.”

