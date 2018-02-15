  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 16 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mikaela Shiffrin wins first gold as she begins quest to dominate the Winter Olympics

The American skiier has her sights set on multiple Olympic titles.

By AFP Thursday 15 Feb 2018, 1:47 PM
10 hours ago 2,716 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3853620
Image: Mark Reis
Image: Mark Reis

AMERICA’S MIKAELA SHIFFRIN overcame the “mental strain” of her quest to win multiple Olympic gold medals by storming to victory in the giant slalom on Thursday.

One down, several to go, for the 22-year-old, who produced an explosive second run to beat Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel to the title by 0.39 seconds, with Italian Federica Brignone claiming bronze.

Shiffrin sank to her knees and sobbed tears of joy before hugging her coach as Italy’s Manuela Moelgg, running last of the gold medal contenders, failed to reproduce the form that saw her pip the favourite in the morning.

“I told you guys you have to go for gold and I really went for it,” said Shiffrin, who has a short turnaround before coming back on Friday to defend the Olympic slalom title she won in Sochi four years ago.

“There were moments when I thought ‘I don’t know if I’m good enough to do this’,” added the American. “And then there were moments where I thought ‘Who cares? You gotta try, you’re here!’

“It’s an incredible feeling to know that my best effort is good enough.”

It was a clutch victory for Shiffrin after all the hype surrounding her assault on at least four of the women’s Olympic alpine skiing’s disciplines.

It was also a long time coming after poor weather played havoc with the schedule, postponing the women’s slalom as well as the giant slalom.

“It’s definitely been a mental strain the last couple of days — thinking we were going to race and then not racing,” said Shiffrin.

“To finally have the race actually happen today I was really hoping I could actually do it. I don’t know how to explain it, it’s crazy,” she added.

“To come to the Olympics and to charge like that — I risked it on the second run — it’s super-cool. We got the ball rolling and I’m really excited for tomorrow.”

Gusting winds that forced the postponements of the alpine skiing and the resulting delays could yet complicate Shiffrin’s quest to medal in potentially five events.

Shiffrin, who has racked up 41 World Cup wins, is expected to make a decision on how to approached the compressed schedule after Friday’s slalom, with the Super-G the following day.

The women’s downhill takes place next Wednesday with the combined event two days later.

© – AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Jamaican bobsleigh coach quits, threatens to take her sled home

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Gary Speed not among Bennell victims, family says
Gary Speed not among Bennell victims, family says
Arsenal cruise to Europa League victory in Sweden
Conte given Man Utd shirt signed by Mourinho in bizarre stunt
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
Chelsea loan star inspires Dortmund to dramatic Europa League win
Chelsea loan star inspires Dortmund to dramatic Europa League win
Gerrard: This Liverpool attack is better than the Suarez-led trio
Ronaldo makes Champions League history with penalty against PSG
LIVERPOOL
'Embarrassing' - Keane has a pop at Liverpool and Spurs for lack of trophies
'Embarrassing' - Keane has a pop at Liverpool and Spurs for lack of trophies
Gerrard: 'It's not fair to compare Salah to Messi'
Mane hat-trick moves Liverpool towards Champions League quarters
SIX NATIONS
'I've seen the blueprints of a Paulie lineout already!'
'I've seen the blueprints of a Paulie lineout already!'
Larmour set for Leinster game time as Schmidt releases players for provincial duty
Schmidt's Ireland blow off the cobwebs with high-intensity session against the U20s

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie