'I only have Inter in my head' - Man United target Skriniar thinking only of Nerazzurri

MANCHESTER UNITED TARGET Milan Skriniar insists his focus remains solely on Inter Milan amid increasing speculation he could leave San Siro during the off-season.

The centre-back has impressed in his first campaign at Inter, having joined for a reported €23 million from Sampdoria.

His seamless transition has not gone unnoticed and the 23-year-old has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, as well as to Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona as a result.

The Slovakian, though, remains committed to the Nerazzurri, telling Gazzetta dello Sport: “I am happy in Milan with Inter, nothing else matters.

“I don’t know what’s going on in the market and I won’t talk about it either.

“I don’t know whether Barcelona or other clubs want me. I am serious, none of it interests me. I only have Inter in my head.”

Skriniar even hinted that he could be set for a prolonged stay at Inter, much like his compatriot Marek Hamsik, who has enjoyed 11 fruitful years at Napoli.

He added: “It’s not impossible. I see my friend Marek Hamsik, who has become an icon at Napoli.

“Why can’t the same thing happen for me at Inter? I am very happy here and there is no reason to think about leaving.”

