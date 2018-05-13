  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Mo Salah named Premier League player of the season

That mantelpiece is looking pretty full after an incredible season.

By The42 Team Sunday 13 May 2018, 10:42 AM
1 hour ago 2,413 Views 14 Comments
Image: Peter Byrne
Image: Peter Byrne

THE AWARDS KEEP coming for Mo Salah.

Already the Football Writers’ Player of the Year and winner of the PFA Player of the Year award, the Liverpool attacker was this morning named Premier League Player of The Year.

Salah has scored an incredible 42 goals in 48 appearances in his debut season at Anfield, with 31 of those strikes coming in the league.

“I’m very happy, it’s an honour to win this award,” the Eqyptian star said.  “It was always in my mind to come back to the Premier League to show the people that say I didn’t succeed here the first time.”

Salah tops a list that included Kevin De Bruyne, David De Gea, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and James Tarkowski.

Liverpool need a point from their final game of the league season at home to Brighton today to secure Champions League football.

They face Real Madrid in European football’s showpiece event on 26 May in Kiev.

I’m not alone – Klopp plays down Buvac absence

