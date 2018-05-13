Mo Salah named Premier League player of the season

THE AWARDS KEEP coming for Mo Salah.

Already the Football Writers’ Player of the Year and winner of the PFA Player of the Year award, the Liverpool attacker was this morning named Premier League Player of The Year.

Salah has scored an incredible 42 goals in 48 appearances in his debut season at Anfield, with 31 of those strikes coming in the league.

“I’m very happy, it’s an honour to win this award,” the Eqyptian star said. “It was always in my mind to come back to the Premier League to show the people that say I didn’t succeed here the first time.”

Salah tops a list that included Kevin De Bruyne, David De Gea, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and James Tarkowski.

Liverpool need a point from their final game of the league season at home to Brighton today to secure Champions League football.

They face Real Madrid in European football’s showpiece event on 26 May in Kiev.