Goal-scoring sensation Mohamed Salah a doubt for Liverpool on New Year's day

MOHAMED SALAH IS a doubt for Liverpool’s Premier League clash against Burnley on New Year’s day, according to the club website.

The scoring sensation was forced to limp off during their meeting with Leicester on Saturday, after scoring two goals to secure the victory for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

His brace against the Foxes brought his individual tally across all competitions up to 23 goals for the season so far.

But his withdrawal shortly before full-time leaves him in danger of missing tomorrow’s fixture, which would be a blow for Liverpool as they look to close the gap on third-placed Man United.

Klopp heaped praise on Salah’s efforts after the Leicester game, but has admitted that the situation is unclear in relation to his fitness for tomorrow.

Speaking to the club website, he said:

“I don’t know in this moment exactly (what it is). We have to see what his problem was. We will see what he can do for the next game.

“(The medical department) will tell me who is available for playing again and that’s all I need to know. Then I’ll make the line-up.”

“I don’t know exactly how many changes we will make but I would say for sure more than one.”

