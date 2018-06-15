Dramatic last-gasp own goal sees Iran claim their first World Cup win for 20 years

IRAN SECURED THEIR first World Cup victory for 20 years with a 1-0 win over Morocco today.

It was a scrappy game with chances and entertainment at a premium for much of the 90 minutes.

The match appeared to be heading for a 0-0 draw, but a last-gasp free kick into the box saw Aziz Bouhaddouz unwittingly head the ball into his own net to secure all three points for Carlos Queiroz’s men.

The second Group B fixture takes place later today, with Spain facing Portugal.

