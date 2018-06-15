This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 15 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Title-chasing Dundalk aiming to make it 8-in-a-row

Defender Sean Hoare has been satisfied with his side’s recent form as they prepare to face Derry.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 15 Jun 2018, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,136 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4072104
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DUNDALK WILL BE hoping to maintain their title push away to Derry City in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this evening (KO 7.45).

The Lilywhites are in excellent form, having won their last seven league games on the bounce, though they remain a point behind table toppers Cork City, who play Bohemians at Turner’s Cross tonight.

Speaking to Dundalk’s official website ahead of the game, recently-crowned player of the month Sean Hoare said he was satisfied with the team’s recent displays.

“We are getting into good habits now. We are playing good football and we are into a good rhythm of winning matches. We have won seven on the bounce in the league and that is what we wanted.

“We are in good form at the minute. We want to push on and win as many as we can. It has been a good start to the season. We are going along nicely and it is the way we want it. We just keep doing what we are doing and see where it takes us.”

He continued: “The break is coming at a good time and it is giving us all a chance to rest up and recharge. It is a good thing to have the break but we are focused on the game tomorrow evening. We know it won’t be easy in Derry.

“They have been difficult opponents and it wasn’t an easy game there a few weeks ago so we know what it will be like but we are playing well and with confidence and hopefully we can go get the win to take it into the break.”

Stephen Kenny’s side welcome back Chris Shields from suspension for the game, though they will be without the injured Stephen O’Donnell (broken leg) and John Mountney (medial knee), while Karolis Chvedukas (ankle) is doubtful.

The sides have met twice already this season, with the first game at Oriel Park ending in a 2-2 draw, while Dundalk earned a comprehensive 4-1 win at the Brandywell last month.

After a difficult run of form, Derry earned a morale-boosting victory over Bohemians at Dalymount Park last week.

Yet with the recent departure of Ronan Curtis to Portsmouth, coupled with the suspension of Nicky Low as well as Jamie McDonagh and Gavin Peers being injury doubts, Derry will not be at full strength for the game.

“We’re struggling a bit to be honest,” City boss Kenny Shiels said ahead of the game.

“Dundalk are a quality side – everybody knows that, so we will have to dig deep and fight hard to keep them out.”

With Derry aiming to push for a European spot as the second half of the season approaches, Shiels added that the side were hoping to make four signings in the next few weeks with the transfer window set to re-open.

Premier Division fixtures:

pd

First Division fixtures:

fd

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

After two points from 16 games, struggling Athlone Town release 10 players>

Fifa to take action over Palestinan FA chief’s Messi comment>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Mesut Ãzil dreams of beating England in the World Cup final
Mesut Özil dreams of beating England in the World Cup final
14 Twitter reactions that sum up the World Cup opening ceremony
Russian MP criticised for saying don't have sex with men from different races during World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
England can win the World Cup - Mourinho
England can win the World Cup - Mourinho
'There is nothing that justifies Julen Lopetegui not being on bench for tomorrow's game'
'I would just like to leave this press conference because it seems like a funeral'
IRELAND
Sleepless nights for Schmidt, who looks to keep the wheels firmly on the bus
Sleepless nights for Schmidt, who looks to keep the wheels firmly on the bus
'Johnny is one of the toughest roosters out there. He’s the maestro'
'You could have all the carries in the world but if you don’t back it up, that’s s**t'
US OPEN
Top-ranked Johnson grabs share of US Open lead
Top-ranked Johnson grabs share of US Open lead
Tiger makes dreadful start as world's best toil at US Open
McIlroy blown off course after tough start at US Open sees him card +10
WORLD CUP 2018
Robbie Williams kicks off World Cup with obscene gesture
Robbie Williams kicks off World Cup with obscene gesture
13 Netflix alternatives you should watch if you hate the World Cup
A perfect start for hosts Russia as they earn emphatic victory in World Cup opener

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie