'Respect, please' - Mourinho walks out of post-match press conference

MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER Jose Mourinho hit a new low in his career on the bench as his charges were dismantled by Tottenham at Old Trafford.

Mourinho walked out during his post-game press conference following a heated exchange with a journalist over a question about the United support.

The game marked a piece of unwanted history for Mourinho, who is battling to avoid the ‘third season syndrome’ that has dogged him throughout his career.

Never before had Mourinho seen one of his teams lose 3-0 in their own back yard, making Monday’s drubbing his worst-ever home defeat.

United are still hopeful that Mourinho can turn around this poor start to the Premier League season, with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Spurs already six points clear at the summit.

But he will need to see an improvement soon having been condemned to another career low point.

For the first time in his 18 years as a manager, a Mourinho team has lost two of its first three league games – now all eyes are on the under-fire boss as he seeks to turn around his team’s fading fortunes.