This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 28 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Respect, please' - Mourinho walks out of post-match press conference

Man Utd went down 3-0 at home to Tottenham.

By The42 Team Monday 27 Aug 2018, 10:51 PM
11 hours ago 18,292 Views 34 Comments
http://the42.ie/4205213

MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER Jose Mourinho hit a new low in his career on the bench as his charges were dismantled by Tottenham at Old Trafford. 

Mourinho walked out during his post-game press conference following a heated exchange with a journalist over a question about the United support.

The game marked a piece of unwanted history for Mourinho, who is battling to avoid the ‘third season syndrome’ that has dogged him throughout his career. 

Never before had Mourinho seen one of his teams lose 3-0 in their own back yard, making Monday’s drubbing his worst-ever home defeat. 

United are still hopeful that Mourinho can turn around this poor start to the Premier League season, with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Spurs already six points clear at the summit. 

But he will need to see an improvement soon having been condemned to another career low point. 

For the first time in his 18 years as a manager, a Mourinho team has lost two of its first three league games – now all eyes are on the under-fire boss as he seeks to turn around his team’s fading fortunes.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (34)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CORK
    Local residents seek to block â¬220 million Cork-to-Ringaskiddy motorway plan
    Local residents seek to block €220 million Cork-to-Ringaskiddy motorway plan
    'Absolutely thrilled' - 11-time champions Cork back in showpiece after absence
    Cork's Niamh McCarthy smashes European discus record to secure Ireland's sixth gold medal in Berlin
    FOOTBALL
    'He is an inspirational manager' â Under-fire Man Utd boss Mourinho earns praise from Pochettino
    'He is an inspirational manager' – Under-fire Man Utd boss Mourinho earns praise from Pochettino
    Maguire: I respect Leicester's decision to block move amid interest from Man United
    Penalties from Benzema and Ramos help pull Real Madrid out of a hole
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Neville warns Man Utd not to sack Mourinho despite current Old Trafford crisis
    Neville warns Man Utd not to sack Mourinho despite current Old Trafford crisis
    Manchester United are the antithesis of what they once were
    'He feels so sorry and so bad because he knows he made a big mistake'
    TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
    More misery for Mourinho, as Tottenham grab third-ever Old Trafford Premier League win
    More misery for Mourinho, as Tottenham grab third-ever Old Trafford Premier League win
    As it happened: Man United v Tottenham, Premier League
    Tottenham forward can still avoid military service as South Korea reach Asian Games semi-finals

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie