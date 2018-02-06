  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Muhammad Ali banned for two years after positive test

The British boxer tested positive for Trenbolone in April last year.

By Steve O'Rourke Tuesday 6 Feb 2018, 9:56 AM
1 hour ago 3,722 Views 4 Comments
The British boxer during the 2015 European Games.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
The British boxer during the 2015 European Games.
The British boxer during the 2015 European Games.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

BRITISH OLYMPIAN MUHAMMAD Ali has received a two-year ban for doping.

The 21-year-old tested positive for Trenbolone, an anabolic steroid, in April 2017 during a World Series of Boxing event in Morocco.

The flyweight was provisionally suspended in October last year but today reached a settlement agreement with world boxing’s governing body, the AIBA.

“Tren” as it is known in bodybuilding circles, is widely regarded as one of the most powerful and versatile anabolic steroids.

It is primarily used in the veterinary industry to increase muscle mass.

Ali told the BBC he thought the ban was ”extreme” and said it “couldn’t have been any worse”.

“I was trying to make 52kg and I wouldn’t want to put muscle on. I was literally trying to cut weight. It doesn’t make sense.”

He is now targeting the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Steve O'Rourke
