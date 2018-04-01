O'Donnell ruled out for rest of season, but Zebo on the plane to South Africa

TOMMY O’DONNELL’S LUCKLESS run with injury continues after the Munster flanker was ruled out for the rest of the season following shoulder surgery.

The 30-year-old sustained the injury in the Pro14 victory over Scarlets last weekend and missed yesterday’s epic Champions Cup defeat of Toulon.

After going under the knife, O’Donnell will now sit out Munster’s semi-final clash with Racing 92 and the province’s Pro14 run-in as he becomes the latest addition to a lengthy injury list, which includes Keith Earls, Tyler Bleyendaal, Duncan Williams, Chris Cloete, Jaco Taute and Chris Farrell.

There was positive news on Simon Zebo, however, with Munster confirming the back will travel to South Africa for the two-week tour to face the Southern Kings and Cheetahs.

Zebo was forced off during the win over Toulon at Thomond Park yesterday after a heavy collision with Chris Ashton but is named in Johann van Graan’s 28-man travelling party.

Munster will depart Dublin for Cape Town, via Dubai, on Monday and will base themselves there before travelling to George and Bloemfontein for the round 19 and 20 fixtures.

Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

The 23 players which featured against Toulon will be joined on the plane by Brian Scott, Dave O’Callaghan, Conor Oliver, Dan Goggin and Calvin Nash as the southern province look to book their place in the end-of-season play-offs.

Van Graan’s side currently sit second in Conference A with three regular season games remaining, starting with Saturday’s clash with the Kings at Outeniqua Park [KO 7.35pm Irish time].

Munster squad for South Africa: Simon Zebo, Andrew Conway, Alex Wootton, Darren Sweetnam, Calvin Nash, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Dan Goggin, Ian Keatley, JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray, James Hart, Dave Kilcoyne, James Cronin, Stephen Archer, John Ryan, Brian Scott, Rhys Marshall, Niall Scannell, Billy Holland, Jean Kleyn, Gerbrandt Grobler, Peter O’Mahony, Jack O’ Donoghue, Dave O’Callaghan, Conor Oliver, Robin Copeland, CJ Stander.

