Ex-Munster prop Mullen makes Test debut for USA in a rout against Russia

ONCE A MUNSTER U20 tighthead and a product of Glenstal Abbey, Paul Mullen earned a Test debut with the US Eagles last night in their 62-13 win over Russia in Denver.

Currently playing for the Houston SaberCats, Mullen moved to America to study at Texas A&M in 2011.

The 26-year-old was in good company in the Eagles starting XV as fellow Munster man, ex-Dolphin man John Quill, scored the USA’s second try to pull ahead of Russia midway through the first half.

Out-half AJ MacGinty kicked 11 points as he guided the Eagles to the nine-try win, a first of a summer series that will pit them against Scotland in Houston next weekend before travelling to Nova Scotia to meet Canada.