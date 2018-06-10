This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Sunday 10 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Munster prop Mullen makes Test debut for USA in a rout against Russia

AJ MacGinty and John Quill were among the scorers in the nine-try win over Ireland’s World Cup pool opponent.

By Sean Farrell Sunday 10 Jun 2018, 10:17 AM
1 hour ago 2,130 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4062876
Mullen,left, packs down with Niall Scannell in 2010.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Mullen,left, packs down with Niall Scannell in 2010.
Mullen,left, packs down with Niall Scannell in 2010.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

ONCE A MUNSTER U20 tighthead and a product of Glenstal Abbey, Paul Mullen earned a Test debut with the US Eagles last night in their 62-13 win over Russia in Denver.

Currently playing for the Houston SaberCats, Mullen moved to America to study at Texas A&M in 2011.

The 26-year-old was in good company in the Eagles starting XV as fellow Munster man, ex-Dolphin man John Quill, scored the USA’s second try to pull ahead of Russia midway through the first half.

Out-half AJ MacGinty kicked 11 points as he guided the Eagles to the nine-try win, a first of a summer series that will pit them against Scotland in Houston next weekend before travelling to Nova Scotia to meet Canada.

Murphy Crowe strikes twice to deliver Challenge Trophy for Ireland at Paris 7s

‘We know it’s going to get harder’ – Cheika expects Ireland to improve

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
IRELAND
'We know it's going to get harder' - Cheika expects Ireland to improve
'We know it's going to get harder' - Cheika expects Ireland to improve
Outstanding Hooper 'stoked' as Wallabies wreak havoc at the breakdown
'I went up to Carbery after the game and said, 'I love your work''
HURLING
5 talking points after Kilkenny's stirring comeback pegs back Wexford in Leinster
5 talking points after Kilkenny's stirring comeback pegs back Wexford in Leinster
Sky Sports issue statement after delay in coverage of hurling clash between Kilkenny and Wexford
Galway survive Dublin comeback to maintain winning run on the way back to Leinster final
AUSTRALIA
The Rugby Show: Reaction from Brisbane after Ireland buckle against Australia
The Rugby Show: Reaction from Brisbane after Ireland buckle against Australia
Player ratings as Ireland taste defeat for first time in 15 months
Ireland's winning streak over as Cheika's Wallabies power to Brisbane victory
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Negotiations have not succeeded' - Lyon announce Nabil Fekir's move to Liverpool is off
'Negotiations have not succeeded' - Lyon announce Nabil Fekir's move to Liverpool is off
Guardiola available to call or text '24 hours a day' during World Cup for Stones
Arise, Sir Kenny: Liverpool legend Dalglish knighted

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie