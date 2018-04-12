Zebo returns at fullback as Munster mix things up for Cheetahs clash

JOHANN VAN GRAAN has recalled Simon Zebo to his Munster team to face the Cheetahs in their Guinness Pro14 clash in Bloemfontein tomorrow evening [KO 6.35pm Irish time, Sky Sports].
The Ireland international’s return at fullback is one of nine changes to Munster’s XV after last weekend’s win over the Kings in South Africa.
Andrew Conway and Darren Sweetnam come in on the wings in an all-new back three, while Sammy Arnold replaces Rory Scannell in midfield, where he will link up with the retained Dan Goggin – who has moved into the 12 jersey.
JJ Hanrahan has shifted from fullback to the 10 shirt, with James Hart continuing at scrum-half.
Brian Scott, who has featured at tighthead for Munster this season, is named to start at loosehead, with Niall Scannell and John Ryan retained in the other two front row slots.
Gerbrandt Grobler continues in the second row after a strong outing against the Kings, with Billy Holland coming in to partner him as Jean Kleyn gets the weekend off.
Captain Peter O’Mahony returns to the side in an all-changed back row that also includes Jack O’Donoghue and Robin Copeland, last weekend’s captain CJ Stander also being rested.
Frontline backs Conor Murray, Ian Keatley and Scannell are included on the bench, alongside front rows Rhys Marshall, Dave Kilcoyne and Stephen Archer, the versatile Dave O’Callaghan and openside flanker Conor Oliver.
Munster:
15. Simon Zebo
14. Andrew Conway
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Dan Goggin
11. Darren Sweetnam
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. James Hart
1. Brian Scott
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Gerbrandt Grobler
5. Billy Holland
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Jack O’Donoghue
8. Robin Copeland
Replacements:
16. Rhys Marshall
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Stephen Archer
19. Dave O’Callaghan
20. Conor Oliver
21. Conor Murray
22. Ian Keatley
23. Rory Scannell
