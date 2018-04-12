Zebo returns at fullback as Munster mix things up for Cheetahs clash

JOHANN VAN GRAAN has recalled Simon Zebo to his Munster team to face the Cheetahs in their Guinness Pro14 clash in Bloemfontein tomorrow evening [KO 6.35pm Irish time, Sky Sports].

The Ireland international’s return at fullback is one of nine changes to Munster’s XV after last weekend’s win over the Kings in South Africa.

Simon Zebo, Conor Murray, Andrew Conway and Billy Holland on Table Mountain this week. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Andrew Conway and Darren Sweetnam come in on the wings in an all-new back three, while Sammy Arnold replaces Rory Scannell in midfield, where he will link up with the retained Dan Goggin – who has moved into the 12 jersey.

JJ Hanrahan has shifted from fullback to the 10 shirt, with James Hart continuing at scrum-half.

Brian Scott, who has featured at tighthead for Munster this season, is named to start at loosehead, with Niall Scannell and John Ryan retained in the other two front row slots.

Gerbrandt Grobler continues in the second row after a strong outing against the Kings, with Billy Holland coming in to partner him as Jean Kleyn gets the weekend off.

Captain Peter O’Mahony returns to the side in an all-changed back row that also includes Jack O’Donoghue and Robin Copeland, last weekend’s captain CJ Stander also being rested.

Frontline backs Conor Murray, Ian Keatley and Scannell are included on the bench, alongside front rows Rhys Marshall, Dave Kilcoyne and Stephen Archer, the versatile Dave O’Callaghan and openside flanker Conor Oliver.

Munster:

15. Simon Zebo

14. Andrew Conway

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Dan Goggin

11. Darren Sweetnam

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. James Hart

1. Brian Scott

2. Niall Scannell

3. John Ryan

4. Gerbrandt Grobler

5. Billy Holland

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Jack O’Donoghue

8. Robin Copeland

Replacements:

16. Rhys Marshall

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Stephen Archer

19. Dave O’Callaghan

20. Conor Oliver

21. Conor Murray

22. Ian Keatley

23. Rory Scannell

