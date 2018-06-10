This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Napoli star on the brink of Manchester City move despite €50 million rejection

The Serie A side have yet to agree a fee for Jorginho, but Aurelio De Laurentiis expects the transfer to go through.

By The42 Team Sunday 10 Jun 2018, 5:31 PM
Jorginho (file pic).
Image: Francesco Pecoraro
Image: Francesco Pecoraro

NAPOLI MIDFIELDER JORGINHO is expected to sign for Manchester City “in the next few days”, according to the Italian club’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

After previously claiming to have rejected a bid worth €50 million, De Laurentiis said City are moving closer to his valuation of Jorginho and gave a positive assessment of negotiations.

City boss Pep Guardiola reportedly identified the Italy international as a top target ahead of the summer transfer window, with the midfielder registering 133 Serie A appearances for Napoli since joining the club from Hellas Verona in 2014,

“I think the deal can be done in the next few days,” De Laurentiis told Sun Sport .

“Everything is possible as we have a good relationship with Manchester City and their people but we must negotiate.

“We are still not in agreement over the price for the player, but we’ll be near to the conclusion as they made an effort in the last few days.”

Guardiola refutes Toure claims: ‘It’s a lie and he knows it’>

The man who revolutionised goalkeeping, Dennis Rodman’s genius and the week’s best sportswriting>

