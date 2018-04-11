The Sixers make it 15 wins in a row but the Warriors take a 'good' 40-point loss

THE UTAH JAZZ moved one win closer to the number three playoff seed in the Western Conference with a crushing 119-79 win over reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors.

Rookie of the Year candidate Donovan Mitchell posted 22 points for the high-flying Jazz on Tuesday.

Mitchell also set a rookie record for three-pointers, having gone four of five beyond the arc to take his season tally to 186 successful threes â€“ surpassing Damian Lillardâ€™s record.

Utah are 29-5 since being nine games under .500 in January and are are 13th in offensive efficiency (108.5) and first in defensive efficiency (97.9 entering Tuesday)Â since Rudy Gobert returned from injury that month.

Klay Thompson scored 23 points for the Warriors -who are locked into the second spot in the west â€“ while Kevin Durant added 13 points of his own.

Despite the poor showing, Golden State could benefit from the lossÂ because they avoid playingÂ both Utah and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs.

The Jazz will earn the third seed with a win over the Portland Trail BlazersÂ on Wednesday.

Sixers stay hot

JJ Redick had another good evening. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Behind 28Â points from JJ Redick, the Philadelphia 76ers captured a franchise-record 15th consecutive win with a 121-113 victory against theÂ Atlanta Hawks.

The playoffs cannot come soon enough for aÂ red-hot Philadelphia team which can secure the third seed in the east with a win over the Milwaukee Bucks onÂ Wednesday.

While Philadelphiaâ€™s winning streak seems impressive, they haveÂ beaten just three teams above .500 (all at home) during the streak.

The Boston Celtics are locked into the second playoff seed in the east but are carrying little momentum into the postseason after dropping their fourth game in the past week.

Boston fell to the Washington Wizards 113-101, despite Jaylen Brownâ€™s 21 first-quarter points.

Boston will be withoutÂ Kyrie Irving for the rest of the season and the Celtics turned the ball overÂ 17 times against the Wizards and allowedÂ 42 points in the paint.

Tuesdayâ€™s Results

Philadelphia 76ers 121-113 Atlanta Hawks

Charlotte Hornets 119-93 Indiana Pacers

Washington Wizards 113-101 Boston Celtics

Phoenix Suns 124-97 Dallas Mavericks

Utah Jazz 119-79 Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets 105-99 Los Angeles Lakers

