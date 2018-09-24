This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 24 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sunderland sack record signing Ndong after he went AWOL all summer

The midfielder’s dismissal comes just two weeks after Papy Djilobodji was also sacked by the League One club.

By The42 Team Monday 24 Sep 2018, 9:19 PM
1 hour ago 5,819 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4252270
Ndong reported for duty today, and was sacked straight away.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Ndong reported for duty today, and was sacked straight away.
Ndong reported for duty today, and was sacked straight away.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

SUNDERLAND HAVE TERMINATED Didier Ndong’s contract after he failed to return to the club for the start of the season.

The Gabon midfielder — who spent the second half of last season on loan at Premier League side Watford — was dismissed by the club on Monday after belatedly turning up at the club’s training ground.

Ndong’s dismissal comes less than two weeks after defender Papy Djilobodji was also sacked by the club for refusing to return for the start of their League One campaign.

A statement on the club’s website, read: “The player, who was under contract with the club until June 2021, failed to return to Sunderland for pre-season training in July as scheduled, nor in the subsequent months that followed.

“No reason was given for his failure to report and continued absence.”

Ndong was Sunderland’s record signing after he cost the club £13.6 million in 2016, when he was signed by then manager David Moyes from Lorient on a five-year contract.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    ARSENAL
    'The Arsenal way was more important than getting the points' - Cech takes aim at Wenger's style
    'The Arsenal way was more important than getting the points' - Cech takes aim at Wenger's style
    What has happened to Alexis Sanchez?
    'We needed to believe we were capable of competing with the big sides'
    FOOTBALL
    Sunderland sack record signing Ndong after he went AWOL all summer
    Sunderland sack record signing Ndong after he went AWOL all summer
    World Cup-winning boss Deschamps beats Zidane to Fifa's best coach award
    'We're in a tough spell but that's football' - Harry Kane
    TIGER WOODS
    Tiger soars up the world rankings after starting his comeback season in 650th
    Tiger soars up the world rankings after starting his comeback season in 650th
    Tiger Woods: 'I was having a hard time not crying on the last hole'
    Incredible scenes as Tiger Woods triumphs in Tour Championship to complete remarkable comeback

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie