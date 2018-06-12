A warning, but no further sanction for New Zealand pair after Grosso clash

NEW ZEALAND FORWARDS Sam Cane and Ofa Tu’ungafasi have escaped further sanction after being cited for a tackle which left France’s Remy Grosso with facial fractures and Cane himself sent for a HIA.

The trio collided in the 59th minute of the All Blacks’ win over France on Saturday morning, with a penalty awarded against Cane by referee Luke Pearce.

South African citing commissioner Freek Burger agreed with that action, so no extra sanction will be placed on the openside.

Prop Tu’ungafasi meanwhile was adjudged to have committed an offence “just short of” a red card sanction under Law 9.13. The mitigating factors, according to Burger, included: ‘Grosso’s body position lowering as he went into contact’.

The 26-year-old was therefore hit with a Citing Commissioner Warning, acknowledging that his actions deserved at least a yellow card, but not quite a straight red owing to the mitigating factors.

The absence of suspensions for tackles which clearly impacted the heads of both opponent and team-mate comes despite officiating directives updated last year to define a red card-worthy tackle as one which makes direct contact, with force, to the head.

A yellow card is applicable when there is indirect contact (i.e: slipped up) with force, or direct contact without force.