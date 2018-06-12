This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
A warning, but no further sanction for New Zealand pair after Grosso clash

The citing commissioner decided that Ofa Tu’ungafasi’s shoulder-leading tackle was “just short of” a red card.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 12 Jun 2018, 1:06 PM
1 hour ago 2,768 Views 17 Comments
NEW ZEALAND FORWARDS Sam Cane and Ofa Tu’ungafasi have escaped further sanction after being cited for a tackle which left France’s Remy Grosso with facial fractures and Cane himself sent for a HIA.

The trio collided in the 59th minute of the All Blacks’ win over France on Saturday morning, with a penalty awarded against Cane by referee Luke Pearce.

South African citing commissioner Freek Burger agreed with that action, so no extra sanction will be placed on the openside.

Prop Tu’ungafasi meanwhile was adjudged to have committed an offence “just short of” a red card sanction under Law 9.13. The mitigating factors, according to Burger, included: ‘Grosso’s body position lowering as he went into contact’.

The 26-year-old was therefore hit with a Citing Commissioner Warning, acknowledging that his actions deserved at least a yellow card, but not quite a straight red owing to the mitigating factors.

The absence of suspensions for tackles which clearly impacted the heads of both opponent and team-mate comes despite officiating directives updated last year to define a red card-worthy tackle as one which makes direct contact, with force, to the head.

A yellow card is applicable when there is indirect contact (i.e: slipped up) with force, or direct contact without force.

