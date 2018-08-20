Newly crowned All-Ireland champions Limerick receive heroes' welcome home

Limerick players in jubilant mood as they head home with Liam MacCarthy Cup pic.twitter.com/c6fQGMJosd — RTÉ News (@rtenews) August 20, 2018

THE LIMERICK HURLERS were given a heroes’ welcome home after ending a 45-year wait for an All-Ireland title on Sunday.

John Kiely’s side earned a dramatic 3-16 to 2-18 victory over Galway, prompting jubilant scenes in the county.

Thousands of fans consequently have turned up today at the Gaelic Grounds and elsewhere to greet the team.

It’s been a busy day for the Limerick players and staff, who earlier visited Dublin’s children’s hospitals to continue a fine GAA tradition.

The homecoming party is set to include musical acts Beoga – fronted by Limerick woman Niamh Dunne – as well as The Blizzards and DJ Mark McCabe.

Limerick's William O’Donoghue boards the train to Limerick. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Limerick's Declan Hannon with driver John Hanrahan. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Limerick manager John Kiely arrives at Heuston Station. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Crowds gather outside Limerick Colbert railway station to welcome home the Limerick team. Source: TommyDickson/INPHO

Limerick's Gearoid Hegarty and Kyle Hayes lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup. Source: TommyDickson/INPHO

Declan Hannon lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup outside Limerick Colbert railway station. Source: TommyDickson/INPHO

Manager John Kiely lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup outside Limerick Colbert railway station. Source: TommyDickson/INPHO

Manager John Kiely as the Limerick bus makes its way to the reception at the Gaelic Grounds. Source: TommyDickson/INPHO

Declan Hannon and Mayor of Limerick James Collins with the Liam MacCarthy Cup. Source: TommyDickson/INPHO

The Limerick bus makes its way through Limerick City to the reception at the Gaelic Grounds. Source: TommyDickson/INPHO

Manager John Kiely with former Limerick player Paddy Kelly and his wife Tina. Source: TommyDickson/INPHO

Manager John Kiely salutes the crowds. Source: TommyDickson/INPHO

