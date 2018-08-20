This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Newly crowned All-Ireland champions Limerick receive heroes' welcome home

Thousands of fans have turned up today at the Gaelic Grounds and elsewhere to greet the team.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 20 Aug 2018, 7:43 PM
21 minutes ago 2,887 Views 3 Comments
THE LIMERICK HURLERS were given a heroes’ welcome home after ending a 45-year wait for an All-Ireland title on Sunday.

John Kiely’s side earned a dramatic 3-16 to 2-18 victory over Galway, prompting jubilant scenes in the county.

Thousands of fans consequently have turned up today at the Gaelic Grounds and elsewhere to greet the team.

It’s been a busy day for the Limerick players and staff, who earlier visited Dublin’s children’s hospitals to continue a fine GAA tradition.

The homecoming party is set to include musical acts Beoga – fronted by Limerick woman Niamh Dunne – as well as The Blizzards and DJ Mark McCabe.

William O’Donoghue boards the train to Limerick Limerick's William O’Donoghue boards the train to Limerick. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Declan Hannon with John Hanrahan Limerick's Declan Hannon with driver John Hanrahan. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

John Kiely arrives at Heuston Station Limerick manager John Kiely arrives at Heuston Station. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Crowds gather outside Limerick Colbert railway station to welcome home the Limerick team Crowds gather outside Limerick Colbert railway station to welcome home the Limerick team. Source: TommyDickson/INPHO

Gearoid Hegarty and Kyle Hayes lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup Limerick's Gearoid Hegarty and Kyle Hayes lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup. Source: TommyDickson/INPHO

Declan Hannon lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup Declan Hannon lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup outside Limerick Colbert railway station. Source: TommyDickson/INPHO

John Kiely lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup Manager John Kiely lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup outside Limerick Colbert railway station. Source: TommyDickson/INPHO

John Kiely Manager John Kiely as the Limerick bus makes its way to the reception at the Gaelic Grounds. Source: TommyDickson/INPHO

Declan Hannon and James Collins with the Liam MacCarthy Cup Cup Declan Hannon and Mayor of Limerick James Collins with the Liam MacCarthy Cup. Source: TommyDickson/INPHO

The Limerick bus makes it's way through Limerick City The Limerick bus makes its way through Limerick City to the reception at the Gaelic Grounds. Source: TommyDickson/INPHO

John Kiely with former Limerick player Paddy Kelly and his wife Tina Manager John Kiely with former Limerick player Paddy Kelly and his wife Tina. Source: TommyDickson/INPHO

John Kiely salutes the crowds Manager John Kiely salutes the crowds. Source: TommyDickson/INPHO

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

