Newly crowned All-Ireland champions Limerick receive heroes' welcome home

THE LIMERICK HURLERS were given a heroes’ welcome home after ending a 45-year wait for an All-Ireland title on Sunday.
John Kiely’s side earned a dramatic 3-16 to 2-18 victory over Galway, prompting jubilant scenes in the county.
Thousands of fans consequently have turned up today at the Gaelic Grounds and elsewhere to greet the team.
It’s been a busy day for the Limerick players and staff, who earlier visited Dublin’s children’s hospitals to continue a fine GAA tradition.
The homecoming party is set to include musical acts Beoga – fronted by Limerick woman Niamh Dunne – as well as The Blizzards and DJ Mark McCabe.
