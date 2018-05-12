  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'What I miss about Barca is Messi and Suarez,' says Neymar but he reaffirms PSG future

The Brazilian appears to have committed himself to the French champions though.

By The42 Team Saturday 12 May 2018, 12:26 PM
1 hour ago 1,637 Views No Comments
MSN: Messi, Suarez and Neymar.
Image: Denis Doyle
Image: Denis Doyle

NEYMAR HAS ADMITTED that he misses playing with Barcelona stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez on a daily basis.

The Brazil international became the world’s most expensive player when he moved to Paris Saint-Germain for a fee of €222 million from the Camp Nou side last summer.

He has admitted that he misses the partners that he made the famous ‘MSN’ strike trio up with.

“The friendship that we had was something very beautiful. What I miss from Barcelona and about Barcelona is these two, due to the joy we had on a daily basis,” he told Zico during an interview broadcast on YouTube.

“There was a game where I dribbled several players and then gave a pass.

“Messi dribbled several players in another play and Suarez tried to do the same dribbling and then a backflip pass.

“We started to laugh at him. We were so intimate that we could laugh at each other when one couldn’t do things. And then he arrives at the locker room and says, ‘Well, I saw you dribbling and I tried to do the same!’”

However, the 26-year-old has suggested that he will not leave PSG this summer, despite persistent rumours linking him with a move back to Spain – either to Barcelona or Real Madrid.

On Saturday, he posted a tweet that seemed to pledge his immediate future to the French treble winners.

“Proud to wear the new jersey and to continue giving you joy,” read his caption, with an image accompanying it of him in the club’s new kit.

Barca legend Andres Iniesta has admitted that it is difficult to see Neymar returning to Camp Nou in the future.

“I don’t think there’d be any problems within the dressing room but for me, it would be a bit weird to see him back at Barca,” the club legend said on Thursday.

Neymar has had a mixed first season in France. While he proved to be prolific in terms of goals and assists, he is set to finish the campaign on the sidelines due to a foot injury.

However, he is said to be making positive progress and is fully expected to line up for Brazil at World Cup 2018.

Aer Lingus apologise as Leinster fans are affected by capacity issue on Champions Cup final flight

Drama on Ireland’s first ball in Test cricket, as sun-kissed Malahide witnesses history

