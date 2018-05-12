Drama on Ireland's first ball in Test cricket, as sun-kissed Malahide witnesses history

Ryan Bailey reports from MalahideÂ

WHAT A DIFFERENCE a day makes and, boy, has it been worth the wait as Ireland make their historic first foray in Test cricket under glorious blue skies at Malahide, winning the toss and electing to field against Pakistan.

The historic toss. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Shortly after Irelandâ€™s first Test caps were awarded to 11 proud cricketers, many of whom have been instrumental in paving the way for this day, William Porterfield called correctly and without hesitation, opted to bowl.

Rain washed out the whole of Fridayâ€™s scheduled first day but 24 hours later, this idyllic village ground was bathed in sunshine, as Ireland â€” from the moment of the toss â€” officially became the 11th nation to play menâ€™s Test cricket.

An expectant crowd of almost 6,000 filled the temporary stands in anticipation of witnessing a piece of sporting history, with Tim Murtagh, the Middlesex seamer, delivering the historic first ball â€” and it wasnâ€™t without drama.

Pakistan opener Azhar Ali fended it into the legside and called for a quick single, but in scrambling through, debutant Imam-ul-Haq was clattered accidentally by Niall Oâ€™Brien and Tyrone Kane.

The batsman was left stricken on the turf but after receiving several minutes of treatment from the Pakistan physio, was able to carry on.

Ireland, unsurprisingly, chose to deploy an all-seam attack on a wicket which was under cover for the entirety of yesterday and is expected to provide early assistance for the bowlers.

Tyrone Kane and Niall O'Brien collide with Imam-ul-Haq. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Murtagh and Boyd Rankin, who previously played a Test match for England, opened the bowling, with Kane, Stuart Thompson and Kevin Oâ€™Brien providing the first change options.

It means there was no place for off-spinner Andy McBrine, nor Craig Young and James Shannon, in Irelandâ€™s XI, while Pakistan named an unchanged side from last weekâ€™s warm-up game against Northamptonshire.

A few hundred tickets are still available on the gate, with play set to go on until 6.30pm this evening.

Ireland XI: WilliamÂ Porterfield, Ed Joyce, Andrew Balbirnie, Niall Oâ€™Brien, Paul Stirling, Gary Wilson, Kevin Oâ€™Brien, Stuart Thompson, Tyrone Kane, Tim Murtagh, Boyd Rankin.

Pakistan XI:Â Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Abbas, Rahat Ali.

Umpires: Richard Illingworth, Nigel Llong.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!