Blow to PSG's Champions League hopes as Neymar set for surgery

BRAZILIAN SUPERSTAR NEYMAR, the world’s most expensive footballer, will undergo surgery on his foot and ankle injury in Brazil at the end of this week, Paris Saint-Germain said on Wednesday.

Rodrigo Lasmar, the surgeon with the Brazilian national squad, will carry out the operation on the 26-year-old whose father claimed Tuesday will be out of action for at least six weeks.

Neymar, who suffered a hairline fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot as well as a twisted ankle late in PSG’s 3-0 win over Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday, will miss the Champions League last-16 clash at home to Real Madrid on Tuesday where PSG look to overturn a 3-1 first leg deficit.

