Sunday 4 February, 2018
NFL player Jackson killed by suspected drunk driver

The 26-year-old Indianapolis Colts man has passed away in tragic circumstances.

By AFP Sunday 4 Feb 2018, 11:09 PM
Jackson, 26, was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis.
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS PLAYER Edwin Jackson was killed, along with another man, on Sunday when he was struck by a suspected drunk driver near downtown Indianapolis.

Jackson was killed after a black Ford F-150 pickup driven by a 37-year-old man struck both of them as they were standing on the side of a highway, The Indianapolis Star newspaper reported.

Police told the newspaper the incident took place about six kilometres (four miles) southwest of the downtown in the early morning hours when the truck drove into the emergency shoulder where the men were standing outside their stopped vehicle.

“We were heartbroken to hear the news of Edwin Jackson’s passing,” the Colts said in a news release.

“Edwin was loved by all in the Colts organization. We admired his outgoing personality, competitive spirit and hard-working mentality.

“He was well-respected among all with whom he crossed paths, and he will be greatly missed in our locker room and throughout our entire organization.

“We also understand that another person lost his life in the accident, only adding to our sorrow on this day. We are shocked and saddened by this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both men during this difficult time.”

The Star reported that Jackson became ill and got out of the car with Jeffrey Monroe, who is believed to be a ride-sharing driver.

Police said after truck hit them, the driver then tried to flee the scene on foot before being arrested.

“He was transported to the Marion County Jail, the result of the test for intoxication is pending,” police sergeant John Perrine said in a statement to The Star.

Team owner Jim Irsay expressed his sadness.

“Our hearts and prayers are with Edwin Jackson’s family. Terrific young man, respected and liked by all. Rest in Peace, Edwin,” Irsay wrote on his Twitter account.

Linebacker Jackson, 26, was signed by the Colts in January 2016 and played parts of one season in the league. He started eight games for Indianapolis, making 66 tackles.

He was placed on injured reserve in September 2017.

© – AFP, 2018

