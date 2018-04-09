  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'It's almost impossible to put into words' - Emotional Reed relieved to end Major drought

After securing an incredible Masters triumph, the American struggled to comprehend his victory.

By The42 Team Monday 9 Apr 2018, 6:15 AM
32 minutes ago 971 Views No Comments
The jacket fits: Reed becomes the fourth consecutive maiden Major winner at Augusta.
PATRICK REED WAS at a loss to describe the emotion of winning his first Major and spoke of the relief at ending his title drought in a dramatic conclusion to an enthralling Masters on Sunday.

The American produced a gritty one-under-par 71 to win by one stroke from the charging Rickie Fowler, while Jordan Spieth’s remarkable 64 saw him finish two shots off Reed’s tally of 15-under.

It was Reed’s first win of any kind since August 2016 and the 27-year-old, who attended Augusta State University, revelled in a career-defining moment.

“It’s almost impossible to put into words, just to make the par at the last and watch the ball go in the hole and know I’ve won my first Major [was incredible],” he said during his interview in Butler’s Cabin.

“And to finally end the drought of not winning last year, it was one of my huge goals this year to not only contend in majors but get back on that winning circle – to do it at the first Major and finish off that drought is nice.”

On his last hole, which Reed had to par to avoid a play-off with Fowler, he added: “I’m sitting there, I’m in between two clubs on the iron shot and to hit it – what I thought was going to be perfect – and it to stay on that ridge, I was watching Sergio [Garcia] last year having putts from up there and barely tapping them, you see it carrying some speed.

“I knew there was no way to leave it short, I hit I kind of missed it, I tried to kind of it hit off the toe, for it to go three-and-a-half-feet past, I was just happy I’d hit that putt before.”

Watch: High-fives all round as Hoffman joins the Masters hole-in-one club

Reed all about it! American holds his nerve to claim maiden Major at Augusta

