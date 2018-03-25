Career-best PGA Tour finishes for Ireland's Paul Dunne and Seamus Power

Dunne has returned to form after a slow start to the season.

PAUL DUNNE AND Seamus Power produced strong final rounds to both finish in a tie for fifth at the Corales Championship in the Dominican Republic on Sunday evening.

The Irish pair both recorded career-best PGA Tour finishes at the Puntacana Resort, with Dunne now earning a place in next week’s Houston Open.

The Wicklow native signed for a final round of 69 on Sunday to finish the tournament on 11-under par alongside Power and Americans Andrew Putnam, Harris English, Tom Lovelady and Seungsu Han.

After a slow start to the season, Dunne has returned to form over the last couple of weeks and will head to Houston hoping to secure a place at next month’s Masters.

Dunne and Power will join Shane Lowry and Pádraig Harrington in the field at the Houston Open, the final tournament before the first Major of the year at Augusta.

American Brice Garnett captured his first PGA Tour title as he fired a two-under par 70 to win the Corales Championship by four strokes.

