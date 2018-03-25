  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 25 March, 2018
Career-best PGA Tour finishes for Ireland's Paul Dunne and Seamus Power

American Brice Garnett won the Corales Championship by four strokes.

By Ryan Bailey Sunday 25 Mar 2018, 10:29 PM
52 minutes ago 2,348 Views 1 Comment
Dunne has returned to form after a slow start to the season.
Image: David Cannon
Dunne has returned to form after a slow start to the season.
Dunne has returned to form after a slow start to the season.
Image: David Cannon

PAUL DUNNE AND Seamus Power produced strong final rounds to both finish in a tie for fifth at the Corales Championship in the Dominican Republic on Sunday evening.

The Irish pair both recorded career-best PGA Tour finishes at the Puntacana Resort, with Dunne now earning a place in next week’s Houston Open.

The Wicklow native signed for a final round of 69 on Sunday to finish the tournament on 11-under par alongside Power and Americans Andrew Putnam, Harris English, Tom Lovelady and Seungsu Han.

After a slow start to the season, Dunne has returned to form over the last couple of weeks and will head to Houston hoping to secure a place at next month’s Masters.

Dunne and Power will join Shane Lowry and Pádraig Harrington in the field at the Houston Open, the final tournament before the first Major of the year at Augusta.

American Brice Garnett captured his first PGA Tour title as he fired a two-under par 70 to win the Corales Championship by four strokes.

It’s Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

‘Wilder, where you at?’ – Whyte produces devastating KO and calls out WBC heavyweight champion

Read next:

5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
