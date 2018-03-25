  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'Wilder, where you at?' - Whyte produces devastating KO and calls out WBC heavyweight champion

Lucas Browne was no match for the British fighter, who claimed a sixth-round stoppage.

By The42 Team Sunday 25 Mar 2018, 1:52 PM
Browne lies on the canvas as Whyte celebrates victory.
DILLIAN WHYTE CALLED out WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wlider after the comfortable stoppage of Lucas Browne in the sixth round last night.

Whyte firmly put himself in the frame for a world title shot with an impressive display, and he immediately turned his attention to Wilder – who retained his strap by beating Luis Ortiz earlier this month.

“Wilder where you at?,” he told Sky Sports. “Let’s go. I’m ready.

“No more excuses. [Anthony] Joshua will not be ready in time. I’m number one baby, let’s go.

I need the challenge and when the challenge is there, I rise.

“I have proven tonight that I am world class.”

Whyte was immediately in the ascendancy at the O2 Arena, catching Browne above the left eye in the opening round.

His dominance continued through the rounds as Browne struggled to keep the impressive Whyte at bay, the British fighter landing punches at will.

The cumbersome Browne regularly took blows to the head as a cut above the left eye restricted his vision, while blood soon began to stream from his nose.

A crushing left hook early in the sixth sent Browne to the canvas and the Australian’s night was done, leaving Whyte to celebrate as his opponent received medical treatment in the ring.

Should a fight with Wilder not materialise, Whyte could turn his attention to Joshua – should his compatriot get past Joseph Parker in Cardiff next weekend.

