This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Friday 3 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Paul O'Connell takes up coaching role with Top 14 side Stade Français

The Munster and Ireland legend will link up with close friend Mike Prendergast in Paris.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 3 Aug 2018, 3:18 PM
1 hour ago 6,634 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/4163489

IRELAND AND MUNSTER legend Paul O’Connell will continue his coaching career in France after signing with Top 14 club Stade Français.

O’Connell has taken up a role as forwards coach at the Parisian club, with a particular focus on the lineout.

The move sees O’Connell link up with close friend and former Munster team-mate Mike Prendergast on Stade’s coaching staff.

Paul O'Connell O'Connell worked with the Ireland U20s last season. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

O’Connell was the Ireland U20s forwards coach last season and has also worked with Munster’s development teams and the province’s academy.

However, he will now shift abroad to continue his coaching progression as he joins the highly-ambitious Stade Français.

“I’m very happy to be in Paris and working with this great club,” said O’Connell.

The Parisian club had a very poor campaign last season but with billionaire owner Hans-Peter Wild injecting notable investment into the club, they are aiming to bounce back.

Former Springboks head coach Heyneke Meyer has taken charge and brought in the highly-regarded Pieter De Villiers and John McFarland as assistant coaches.

Another addition to the coaching staff over the summer was attack and backs coach Prendergast, who did an impressive job at Oyonnax last season to earn his move to Stade.

Prendergast and O’Connell are both Young Munster clubmen and they will now look forward to working together at Stade Jean-Bouin this season.

O’Connell was due to move to France as a player after signing a contract with Toulon but the hamstring injury he suffered at the 2015 World Cup with Ireland ended his career prematurely.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'I am not happy about this situation' - Chelsea boss Sarri says Willian's late return is 'strange'
'I am not happy about this situation' - Chelsea boss Sarri says Willian's late return is 'strange'
Additional 7 million pints of beer sold this summer compared to last
'For football, Qatar 2022 is great news' - Graeme Souness looking forward to next World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
Jesus has signed a new deal to keep him at Manchester City until 2023
Jesus has signed a new deal to keep him at Manchester City until 2023
Chelsea star Willian launches legal action over 'forged' letter
Man United 'making trouble' with pursuit of Maguire, jokes Leicester boss
IRELAND
Ryan and Greene lead the way for Ireland on record-breaking morning at Europeans
Ryan and Greene lead the way for Ireland on record-breaking morning at Europeans
The fairytale continues! Relive Ireland's famous World Cup win from last night
'We won't fear each other whatsoever': Shaw looks forward to facing familiar foe Spain in World Cup semi
EUROPA LEAGUE
Live TV coverage confirmed for Cork City's Europa League tie against Rosenborg
Live TV coverage confirmed for Cork City's Europa League tie against Rosenborg
Dundalk dealt a 'harsh lesson' in emphatic Europa League exit
Dundalk crash out of the Europa League on a sobering night in Cyprus

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie