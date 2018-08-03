Paul O'Connell takes up coaching role with Top 14 side Stade Français

IRELAND AND MUNSTER legend Paul O’Connell will continue his coaching career in France after signing with Top 14 club Stade Français.

O’Connell has taken up a role as forwards coach at the Parisian club, with a particular focus on the lineout.

The move sees O’Connell link up with close friend and former Munster team-mate Mike Prendergast on Stade’s coaching staff.

O'Connell worked with the Ireland U20s last season. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

O’Connell was the Ireland U20s forwards coach last season and has also worked with Munster’s development teams and the province’s academy.

However, he will now shift abroad to continue his coaching progression as he joins the highly-ambitious Stade Français.

“I’m very happy to be in Paris and working with this great club,” said O’Connell.

The Parisian club had a very poor campaign last season but with billionaire owner Hans-Peter Wild injecting notable investment into the club, they are aiming to bounce back.

Former Springboks head coach Heyneke Meyer has taken charge and brought in the highly-regarded Pieter De Villiers and John McFarland as assistant coaches.

Another addition to the coaching staff over the summer was attack and backs coach Prendergast, who did an impressive job at Oyonnax last season to earn his move to Stade.

Prendergast and O’Connell are both Young Munster clubmen and they will now look forward to working together at Stade Jean-Bouin this season.

O’Connell was due to move to France as a player after signing a contract with Toulon but the hamstring injury he suffered at the 2015 World Cup with Ireland ended his career prematurely.

