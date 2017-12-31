'He is just strolling through games': Scholes heavily critical of Paul Pogba

PAUL SCHOLES HAS laid into Manchester United’s “insipid” performance against Southampton, after their 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho’s men failed to break the Saints down at Old Trafford, with Paul Pogba’s offside strike the closest they came to snatching three points.

The result means that Manchester City can move 17 points clear of their bitter rivals if they defeat Crystal Palace on Sunday, and Scholes has criticised the way in which United performed, insisting they “never tested” the Saints’ backline, despite them losing 5-2 to Tottenham on Boxing Day.

“It was [insipid] yeah,” the former midfielder told BT Sport. ”I think that’s been the type of performance we’ve seen, especially over the last few weeks.

“There was a real lack of urgency, lack of energy and a team taking too many touches on the ball, no movement.

“And you’re playing against a Southampton team who have just been absolutely battered by Tottenham.

“You think you would be coming out first 15 minutes, get right after them.

“There was nothing right throughout the game, they almost played the game as if they were 3-0 up, keeping the ball at times which was good.

“Southampton’s back four is probably the slowest back four we’ll see but they were never tested.”

United’s draw, coupled with Chelsea’s 5-0 win over Stoke City, means Mourinho’s men are now third in the Premier League table.

Scholes was also heavily critical of Paul Pogba.

“Where is the Paul Pogba we saw at Juventus? He was all over the pitch, he was battling, he was tackling, he was sprinting to people, he was scoring goals from 25 yards out.

“He is just strolling through games.”

He added: “Pogba doesn’t look fit. I wonder whether he is training properly.

“He does not look like a player who will win you games and that is what you pay £90m for.

“No-one in England should be getting near him, but he is being asked to do a role he is not comfortable in.

“You have to say the manager has to take responsibility for that. Is the manager sending them out not playing the way they want to play? I don’t know.”

