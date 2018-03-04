  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 5 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Your goalkeeper can’t concede two goals like I did today': Cech acknowledges role in Brighton defeat

The veteran goalkeeper endured a difficult afternoon against the Seagulls.

By The42 Team Sunday 4 Mar 2018, 5:14 PM
9 hours ago 11,038 Views 20 Comments
http://the42.ie/3884758

PETR CECH HAS acknowledged that he let Arsenal down during a 2-1 defeat at Brighton, with his performance not good enough.

In a contest which required the Gunners to have everyone performing at the peak of their powers, another disjointed display was delivered.

The struggles of recent weeks have rocked confidence within Arsene Wenger’s camp, and the problems just keep on mounting.

A trip to the Amex Stadium presented Arsenal with an opportunity to offer a positive response to those quick to criticise them on the back of successive defeats to Manchester City.

It was, however, to take just seven minutes for their frailties to be exposed by Brighton.

Cech was unable to deal with the threat posed by an early corner, allowing Lewis Dunk to fire home.

The veteran goalkeeper was then at fault again in the 26th minute, with a Glenn Murray effort squeezed under his body.

The 35-year-old is happy to take responsibility for another demoralising setback, with his personal display not up to scratch.

Defeat on the south coast leaves Arsenal languishing in sixth spot in the Premier League table, 13 points adrift of the top four.

They have now suffered four successive defeats in all competitions and gone 11 games without a clean sheet.

The problems facing Wenger are obvious, with the under-fire Frenchman unable to inspire an underperforming squad into producing the level of performance required to ease some of the pressure being piled on his shoulders.

Europa League glory remains up for grabs to the Gunners, but they are set to face Italian giants AC Milan at the last-16 stage of that competition and the contrast in form between two continental rivals heading into that contest could not be more marked.

Cech, then, needs to find a way of raising his standards, along with those around him, if a season in serious danger of imploding is to be salvaged.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Donegal’s Carl McHugh hits a stunning volley to send Motherwell into the Scottish Cup semi-finals

Robbie Keane begins managerial career by picking himself and scoring a lovely winner

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Rock and roll, Formula One cars, picnics and sardines: Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal loves his analogies
Rock and roll, Formula One cars, picnics and sardines: Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal loves his analogies
Conte defends negative tactics as Chelsea fail to register one single shot on target in Man City defeat
Man City edge closer to title after Bernardo Silva seals one-sided win over Chelsea
FOOTBALL
Simeone: 'If we take Messi and put him in an Atletico shirt, we win'
Simeone: 'If we take Messi and put him in an Atletico shirt, we win'
'He was going to see out his career in Florence' - Astori was set for new contract on Monday
Messi's 600th career goal opens up eight-point gap at the top of La Liga for Barca
RUGBY UNION
Jones rejects Woodward criticism over Hartley rotation
Jones rejects Woodward criticism over Hartley rotation
Wales centre Davies provides hospital 'taxi service' in Storm Emma
Daly returns to England squad ahead of crunch France clash
NEWCASTLE UNITED
'He has the desire for scoring' - Klopp hails Salah's goal record as scoring run continues
'He has the desire for scoring' - Klopp hails Salah's goal record as scoring run continues
Salah scores again to send Reds into second as Rafa returns to Anfield
As it happened: Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League
MANCHESTER CITY
As it happened: Man City vs Chelsea, Premier League
As it happened: Man City vs Chelsea, Premier League
Manchester City fined after FA Cup fracas with Wigan
English club denies cover-up of Barry Bennell's sexual abuse and says it won't hold internal investigation

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie