This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 16 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Phil Mickelson runs after putt and hits ball while moving in bizarre US Open meltdown

Goodness gracious…

By Gavan Casey Saturday 16 Jun 2018, 9:23 PM
1 hour ago 16,350 Views 16 Comments
http://the42.ie/4075080

Updated at 21.56

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, PHIL Mickel– oh… Oh, no.

48 today, the five-time major winner was already out of contention at the US Open when he pulled a banger of some sort on the green at Shinnecock Hills’ par-4 13th.

Having overshot a putt, Mickelson broke out into a brisk jog in pursuit of his ball, catching up to it and hitting it first-time as it rolled precariously toward the edge of the green and the abyss which lay temptingly beyond.

The weirdness wasn’t finished there, however: the Californian was initially rumoured to have withdrawn from the tournament, but was instead slapped with a two-stroke penalty which saw him accrue a sextuple bogey 10 on the 13th.

The USGA have confirmed that they will not disqualify Mickelson on account of what they perceive to be his breach of Rule 14-5 (playing a moving ball – two-stroke penalty), as opposed to a breach of Rule 1-2 (purposely deflecting or stopping a ball – potential disqualification).

Representatives from the organisation have spoken to ‘Lefty’, and he has accepted his penalty.

“Look, I don’t mean disrespect to anybody. I know it’s a two-shot penalty. At that time, I just didn’t feel like going back and forth and hitting the same shot over,” Mickelson explained in relation to the incident. “I took the two-shot penalty and moved on. It’s my understanding of the rules. I’ve had multiple times where I’ve wanted to do that; I just finally did. …

“I don’t know if I would’ve been able to save the shot or whatnot, but I know it’s a two-shot penalty hitting a moving ball. I tried to hit it as close to the hole as I could to make the next one, and you know, you take the two shots and you move on.”

Mickelson’s day had been a slog until the 13th, with five bogeys following his lone birdie at the fourth hole. He added one more bogey at the 17th and had a 17-over par total of 227.

Additional reporting by AFP

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Deflected Pogba effort delivers victory for stuttering French against Australia
Deflected Pogba effort delivers victory for stuttering French against Australia
Ramos tells De Gea 'never give up' after Portugal blunder
Nacho gives Spain the lead with technically-esquisite rasper that finds its way past both posts
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'Cristiano is prone to diving'
'Cristiano is prone to diving'
Argentina boss denies underestimating Iceland despite naming XI a day early
First fixtures! Steven Gerrard handed tough start with Rangers
IRELAND
O'Mahony leads by example in outstanding performance in Melbourne
O'Mahony leads by example in outstanding performance in Melbourne
'He's really deserving of that man-of-the-match award' - Furlong on fire
Wallabies unhappy about broken Genia arm but Schmidt positive on Irish injuries
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Europa League play-offs in Irish football 'is something that we will be encouraging'
Europa League play-offs in Irish football 'is something that we will be encouraging'
Morrissey the saviour as Cork strike late to maintain lead at the summit
Dundalk run riot at Brandywell to extend impressive win streak
WORLD CUP 2018
This one moment of class from Christian Eriksen highlights the difference between Peru and Denmark
This one moment of class from Christian Eriksen highlights the difference between Peru and Denmark
Missed penalty proves costly as Ireland's conquerors Denmark claim narrow opening win
Gundogan's car vandalised following meeting with Turkish president

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie