Edinburgh prop to face Pro14 disciplinary panel after RDS red card

EDINBURGH LOOSEHEAD PIERRE Schoeman will appear in front of a Pro14 disciplinary panel on Wednesday after he was sent-off for leading with his elbow into the face of Leinster’s Dan Leavy.

Schoeman was shown red in the 71st minute. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The South African prop was shown red by referee Dan Jones nine minutes before the end of Saturday’s round four clash at the RDS, having caught the Ireland international when carrying into contact.

After watching replays on the big screen, the Welsh official then consulted with his TMO, Simon McDowell, and Schoeman was given his marching orders under Law 9.12 — a player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone.

Leavy, on his seasonal reappearance, was withdrawn for a HIA and will now follow the return to play protocols.

Asked about the incident after the game, Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill said: “It is [a red] these days, you’ve got to protect people. I don’t think it was malicious from our guy, he’s [Leavy] dropping a fraction, but look, it happens, it’s an accident more than anything and we know the consequences if it happens.”

24-year-old Schoeman will face a disciplinary panel via video conference, with the all-Welsh panel comprising of Simon Thomas (Chair), Roger Morris and Nigel Williams.

