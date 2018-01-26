Poll: Who do you think will win this year’s Division 1 football league title?

THE ALLIANZ FOOTBALL League returns this weekend, with most of the focus on Division 1 as the top sides in the country draw the battles lines.

Kerry ended Dublin’s bid for five straight titles in last year’s final, and both counties will once again expect to be competing at the latter stages of the competition.

18 members of the Mayo panel are living in Dublin, meaning their chances of a first league crown since 2001 are unlikely, with half of the squad training in Mayo and the other half in the capital during the week.

Donegal are without a few of their big names for the early stages of the league, while Monaghan will ease talisman Conor McManus into the year with one eye on the Super 8s later in the summer.

Newly promoted Galway and Kildare will be aiming to show they belong among the game’s elite. Both Kevin Walsh and Cian O’Neill will want to secure survival in the top flight, with Walsh likely to experiment with a number of last year’s U21 side that reached the All-Ireland final.

That leaves Tyrone, who put out a strong side in the McKenna Cup and will expect to hit the ground running in the spring competition.

But we want to know, who’ll be crowned league champions on 1 April?

