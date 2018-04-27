Incredible Portlaoise score 10 goals in 40-point thumping of county rivals

Kieran Lillis: one of Portlaoise's many, many goalscorers on Thursday (file photo).

LAOIS FOOTBALL KINGPINS Portlaoise sent out an ominous message to the rest of the county as they walloped rivals Stradbally by a bewildering 40 points in Thursday night’s league meeting.

Malachy McNulty’s side ran out winners by an incredible 10-16 to 0-6 after a second-half performance in which they outscored their opponents 7-10 to 0-1.

Stradbally were county champions themselves as recently as 2016, interrupting Portlaoise’s remarkable era of dominance which has seen them clinch 10 county crowns in the last 11 years.

They were missing star man Colm Begley but a host of Portlaoise’s established names were also unavailable, and they lined out with only eight of the team that started last year’s county final.

As early as the fourth minute, Portlaoise had already scored three goals through Ronan McEvoy, David Holland and John Kavanagh, and they led 3-6 to 0-5 at the break before blowing Stradbally away in the second half.

Having lost their opening game in Division 1A in the absence of their county players, Portlaoise now top the table after winning their next four by an average margin of 21 points, scoring 20 goals in the process.

