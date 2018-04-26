0-5 for Mannion and two goals for Horan as Kilmacud defeat Plunkett's in Dublin SFC

Kilmacud Crokes 2-15

St Oliver Plunkett’s 0-17

Fintan O’Toole reports from Parnell Park

A KNACK FOR finding the net proved pivotal to Kilmacud Crokes opening victory in the Dublin senior football championship a fortnight ago and they repeated that trick to claim the spoils tonight in Parnell Park.

Sean Horan had caused the chief damage with his brace of goals in that success over Ballyboden last Saturday week and he matched that tally by raising another significant pair of green flags to see off St Oliver Plunkett’s tonight.

Horan was placed through by Pat Burke in the 19th minute and he drilled a confident shot home for his first goal and then did well to get on the end of a high looping shot from Paul Mannion that dropped short in the 49th minute, engineered some space and planted the ball in the net.

Those two strikes enabled Kilmacud Crokes to be four points clear by the final whistle and condemned St Oliver Plunkett’s to a second successive loss in the group stages.

They were left to rue an inability to find the net themselves and more crucially their lack of a scoring punch for long stages in the second half. It took until the 55th minute for their opening score of the second half after being level at the break and in that time frame Kilmacud Crokes posted 1-5 on the board.

Dublin senior Mannion contributed 0-5 as he showed his class for Kilmacud while Pat Burke, Shane Cunningham and Dan O’Brien were other scoring thorns in the side of Plunkett’s.

The loss of Alan Brogan when he picked up a knock after five minutes was an early setback for Plunkett’s as he went to a sideline that already contained illustrious figures watching on due to injury in Bernard Brogan and Cian O’Sullivan. B

ut Plunkett’s recovered from that setback and contributed richly to a first-half that contained some excellent passages of play and was defined by the high level of point kicking. 14 points from play were registered in the first half with nine different players on target between the two teams.

Youngster Sean Bugler, Niall Walsh and Fermanagh’s Tomas Corrigan clipped over some stylish points for Plunkett’s. They would have been content with the scenario they faced at the break but were submerged by waves of Kilmacud pressure after the break.

A late Plunkett’s fightback did ensure they chipped away at Kilmacud’s eight-point advantage. Bugler grabbed a trio of points and smashed one attempt over the bar as Plunkett’s sought to manufacture a goal.

Netminder David Nestor would manage to finish the night with a clean sheet and his team-mate Horan’s brace of strikes proved crucial again for the Stillorgan club.

Scorers for Kilmacud Crokes: Shane Horan 2-1, Paul Mannion 0-5 (0-3f), Pat Burke 0-3 (0-1f), Shane Cunningham, Dan O’Brien, Cian O’Connor (0-1f) 0-2 each.

Scorers for St Oliver Plunkett’s: Gareth Smith 0-5 (0-4f, 0-1 ’45), Sean Bugler 0-4, Tomas Corrigan 0-3, Niall Walsh 0-2, Ross McConnell, Darragh Brogan, Leigh Herron 0-1 each.

Kilmacud Crokes

1. David Nestor

2. James Murphy

3. Andrew McGowan

4. Aidan Jones

5. Cian O’Connor

6. Cillian O’Shea

7. Ross McGowan

8. Conor Casey

20. Karl Dias

10. Tom Fox

11. Shane Cunningham

12. Shane Horan

15. Paul Mannion

19. Dan O’Brien

13. Pat Burke

Subs

24. Ben Shovlin for Dias (47)

21. Callum Perason for Fox (49)

17. Mark Vaughan for Burke (52)

18. Brian Kavanagh for Mannion (52)

28. Nathan Nolan for O’Connor (55)

St Oliver Plunkett’s

1. Padraig Brennan

2. James O’Donoghue

3. Shane Lyons

4. Eamonn Clarke

5. James Brogan

6. Gary Reynolds

7. Neil Daly

8. Ross McConnell

28. Declan Lally

10. Niall Walsh

14. Alan Brogan

12. Darragh Brogan

13. Gareth Smith

11. Sean Bugler

15. Leigh Herron

Subs

21. Tomas Corrigan for Alan Brogan (inj) (5)

20. Stephen Clifford for Lally (41)

26. Adam Keating for Daly (41)

27. Ger McCormack for Darragh Brogan (52)

Referee: Seamus Farrelly

