  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 26 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

0-5 for Mannion and two goals for Horan as Kilmacud defeat Plunkett's in Dublin SFC

A four-point victory for Kilmacud Crokes tonight in Parnell Park.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 26 Apr 2018, 10:25 PM
1 hour ago 3,742 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3980405
Paul Mannion was part of the winning Kilmacud Crokes side tonight.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Paul Mannion was part of the winning Kilmacud Crokes side tonight.
Paul Mannion was part of the winning Kilmacud Crokes side tonight.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Kilmacud Crokes 2-15
St Oliver Plunkett’s 0-17

Fintan O’Toole reports from Parnell Park

A KNACK FOR finding the net proved pivotal to Kilmacud Crokes opening victory in the Dublin senior football championship a fortnight ago and they repeated that trick to claim the spoils tonight in Parnell Park.

Sean Horan had caused the chief damage with his brace of goals in that success over Ballyboden last Saturday week and he matched that tally by raising another significant pair of green flags to see off St Oliver Plunkett’s tonight.

Horan was placed through by Pat Burke in the 19th minute and he drilled a confident shot home for his first goal and then did well to get on the end of a high looping shot from Paul Mannion that dropped short in the 49th minute, engineered some space and planted the ball in the net.

Those two strikes enabled Kilmacud Crokes to be four points clear by the final whistle and condemned St Oliver Plunkett’s to a second successive loss in the group stages.

They were left to rue an inability to find the net themselves and more crucially their lack of a scoring punch for long stages in the second half. It took until the 55th minute for their opening score of the second half after being level at the break and in that time frame Kilmacud Crokes posted 1-5 on the board.

Dublin senior Mannion contributed 0-5 as he showed his class for Kilmacud while Pat Burke, Shane Cunningham and Dan O’Brien were other scoring thorns in the side of Plunkett’s.

The loss of Alan Brogan when he picked up a  knock after five minutes was an early setback for Plunkett’s as he went to a sideline that already contained illustrious figures watching on due to injury in Bernard Brogan and Cian O’Sullivan. B

ut Plunkett’s recovered from that setback and contributed richly to a first-half that contained some excellent passages of play and was defined by the high level of point kicking. 14 points from play were registered in the first half with nine different players on target between the two teams.

Youngster Sean Bugler, Niall Walsh and Fermanagh’s Tomas Corrigan clipped over some stylish points for Plunkett’s. They would have been content with the scenario they faced at the break but were submerged by waves of Kilmacud pressure after the break.

A late Plunkett’s fightback did ensure they chipped away at Kilmacud’s eight-point advantage. Bugler grabbed a trio of points and smashed one attempt over the bar as Plunkett’s sought to manufacture a goal.

Netminder David Nestor would manage to finish the night with a clean sheet and his team-mate Horan’s brace of strikes proved crucial again for the Stillorgan club.

Scorers for Kilmacud Crokes: Shane Horan 2-1, Paul Mannion 0-5 (0-3f), Pat Burke 0-3 (0-1f), Shane Cunningham, Dan O’Brien, Cian O’Connor (0-1f) 0-2 each.

Scorers for St Oliver Plunkett’s: Gareth Smith 0-5 (0-4f, 0-1 ’45), Sean Bugler 0-4, Tomas Corrigan 0-3, Niall Walsh 0-2, Ross McConnell, Darragh Brogan, Leigh Herron 0-1 each.

Kilmacud Crokes

1. David Nestor

2. James Murphy
3. Andrew McGowan
4. Aidan Jones

5. Cian O’Connor
6. Cillian O’Shea
7. Ross McGowan

8. Conor Casey
20. Karl Dias

10. Tom Fox
11. Shane Cunningham
12. Shane Horan

15. Paul Mannion
19. Dan O’Brien
13. Pat Burke

Subs

24. Ben Shovlin for Dias (47)
21. Callum Perason for Fox (49)
17. Mark Vaughan for Burke (52)
18. Brian Kavanagh for Mannion (52)
28. Nathan Nolan for O’Connor (55)

St Oliver Plunkett’s

1. Padraig Brennan

2. James O’Donoghue
3. Shane Lyons
4. Eamonn Clarke

5. James Brogan
6. Gary Reynolds
7. Neil Daly

8. Ross McConnell
28. Declan Lally

10. Niall Walsh
14. Alan Brogan
12. Darragh Brogan

13. Gareth Smith
11. Sean Bugler
15. Leigh Herron

Subs

21. Tomas Corrigan for Alan Brogan (inj) (5)
20. Stephen Clifford for Lally (41)
26. Adam Keating for Daly (41)
27. Ger McCormack for Darragh Brogan (52)

Referee: Seamus Farrelly

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Liverpool to hang Dunboyne GAA jersey in dressing room as gesture to Irish attack victim

Wexford confirm talented forward is no longer part of Davy Fitzgerald’s panel

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Munster trophy hopes rest on Pro14 as Racing build towards Leinster
ARSENAL
10-man Atletico snatch crucial away goal as Arsenal shoot themselves in the foot again
10-man Atletico snatch crucial away goal as Arsenal shoot themselves in the foot again
As it happened: Arsenal v Atletico Madrid, Europa League semi-final first leg
Van Gaal fuels Arsenal speculation by claiming to have a job offer he 'can't refuse'
FOOTBALL
'People say that I sold Salah - that is a lie. Chelsea decided to sell him, ok?'
'People say that I sold Salah - that is a lie. Chelsea decided to sell him, ok?'
More bad news for Bayern and a World Cup concern for Germany over key defender
Bale assured by Zidane that Real Madrid are still 'relying' on him despite bench duty
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool to hang Dunboyne GAA jersey in dressing room as gesture to Irish attack victim
Liverpool to hang Dunboyne GAA jersey in dressing room as gesture to Irish attack victim
Steven Gerrard emerges as one of the favourites for the Rangers job
Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss World Cup as Liverpool confirm worst fears
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I had to be mentally strong after what I went through at Manchester United'
'I had to be mentally strong after what I went through at Manchester United'
Keane believes it's still too soon for Salah to be considered a Ballon d’Or contender
Premier League-bound Wolves cleared of any improper links with super agent Jorge Mendes

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie