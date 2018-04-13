Premier League clubs vote against VAR next season

THE PREMIER LEAGUE won’t be following the Bundesliga and Serie A in introducing the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system next season.

The 20 Premier League clubs voted against using it in the league next season, however they did agree to increase testing of it in the FA Cup and League Cup in 2018/19.

Owners believe there are still some kinks to be ironed out of the VAR system after some high-profile problems, most notably when the on-screen lines in Manchester United’s FA Cup win over Huddersfield appeared drawn in freehand.

Clubs also want improvements to how information is communicated both to fans in the stadium and at home.

A statement from the clubs said that they “recognised and are grateful for the substantial developments made” by referees chief Mike Riley and his team on the system to date.

Both Germany and Italy introduced VAR this season while it is widely expected to be used during this summer’s World Cup.

