  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 18 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Prince Naseem Hamed absolutely destroys Chris Eubank Jr, tells him to retire

The former world champion wasn’t holding back after last night’s defeat to George Groves.

By Ben Blake Sunday 18 Feb 2018, 1:16 PM
13 minutes ago 830 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3858523

Boxing Naseem v Molina 2 Hamed was a multiple world champion at featherweight. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

CHRIS EUBANK JR and his father have been hyping him up as the next big thing in boxing for some time now.

However, the 28-year-old’s skill set and game plan were horribly exposed in a World Boxing Super Series semi-final last night as he lost out to George Groves by unanimous decision at the Manchester Arena.

It’s Eubank’s second defeat of his professional career after going down to Billy Joe Saunders by split decision in November 2014.

Working as a TV analyst, former world champion Prince Naseem Hamed laid into Eubank after the performance — even suggesting that he should retire from the sport.

“Which camera can I look into to tell Chris Eubank Jr to finish, because I’d prefer him to finish,” Hamed said on ITV Box Office. “I don’t want to see him get hurt anymore.

“Listen, I hate to say this. The fact is we know he’s not at this level and he’s not as good as he has been saying he is.

“That’s the be all and end all of Chris Eubank Jr. He ain’t going to win unbelievable things. Let’s talk reality and bring it down to where it really is. Is this guy a world beater? No he’s not.

In two or three years, he still won’t be a world beater. Let’s talk real.”

He added: “You’re either good at boxing or you’re not. His dad has been saying that he’s unbelievable and he’s going to shock the world. Reality hits home hard and this is it.

“It’s such a shame that somebody can be built up to win some kind of belt like that, and then make out you’re this super-human guy, next-gen, waking in these houses making out you’re going to buy them and all this stuff, and you’re going to knock George out — it didn’t happen.”

Source: BuzzyNews UK/YouTube

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

George Groves suffers suspected dislocated shoulder but successfully defends title against Chris Eubank Jr

Donegal middleweight star Jason Quigley confirms ring return after year-long absence through injury

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
Ireland international Meyler misses penalty as Chelsea reach FA Cup quarter-finals
Four West Brom players apologise after allegedly stealing a taxi in Barcelona and driving it to McDonald's
FOOTBALL
Lukaku powers United into FA Cup quarters after VAR controversy
Lukaku powers United into FA Cup quarters after VAR controversy
Chris Hughton's Brighton reach quarter-finals as they see off Coventry at home
Rondon stunner in vain as Baggies drop out of FA Cup following taxi debacle
LEINSTER
'It's really positive for their development': Cullen and Lowe praise Leinster's young guns
'It's really positive for their development': Cullen and Lowe praise Leinster's young guns
McGrath's knee injury may leave Leinster facing Champions Cup headache
Lowe-inspired Leinster battle hard to see off Pro14 rivals Scarlets
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'I don't want to be 40 and not know what to do'
'I don't want to be 40 and not know what to do'
Dennehy header hands Limerick the perfect start in Sligo
'We wanted to send our supporters home happy after getting the bragging rights in the derby'
REVIEW
Swansea boss Carvalhal settles for FA Cup replay on Hillsborough return
Swansea boss Carvalhal settles for FA Cup replay on Hillsborough return
Chelsea loan star inspires Dortmund to dramatic Europa League win
Simon Harris confirms HSE review of foetal monitors in 11 hospitals

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie