Prince Naseem Hamed absolutely destroys Chris Eubank Jr, tells him to retire

Hamed was a multiple world champion at featherweight. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

CHRIS EUBANK JR and his father have been hyping him up as the next big thing in boxing for some time now.

However, the 28-year-old’s skill set and game plan were horribly exposed in a World Boxing Super Series semi-final last night as he lost out to George Groves by unanimous decision at the Manchester Arena.

It’s Eubank’s second defeat of his professional career after going down to Billy Joe Saunders by split decision in November 2014.

Working as a TV analyst, former world champion Prince Naseem Hamed laid into Eubank after the performance — even suggesting that he should retire from the sport.

“Which camera can I look into to tell Chris Eubank Jr to finish, because I’d prefer him to finish,” Hamed said on ITV Box Office. “I don’t want to see him get hurt anymore.

“Listen, I hate to say this. The fact is we know he’s not at this level and he’s not as good as he has been saying he is.

“That’s the be all and end all of Chris Eubank Jr. He ain’t going to win unbelievable things. Let’s talk reality and bring it down to where it really is. Is this guy a world beater? No he’s not.

In two or three years, he still won’t be a world beater. Let’s talk real.”

He added: “You’re either good at boxing or you’re not. His dad has been saying that he’s unbelievable and he’s going to shock the world. Reality hits home hard and this is it.

“It’s such a shame that somebody can be built up to win some kind of belt like that, and then make out you’re this super-human guy, next-gen, waking in these houses making out you’re going to buy them and all this stuff, and you’re going to knock George out — it didn’t happen.”

