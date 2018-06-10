Former champion jockey left needing medical treatment after being struck in the face by fellow rider

JOCKEY RAUL DA Silva has been suspended after violent conduct at Goodwood today.

Riding in the Sweepstake Handicap this afternoon, the Brazilian was involved in an altercation — striking 2016 British champion jockey Jim Crowley in the face and leaving him needing treatment.

Crowley, on board Charles Molson, finished the race fifth, while Da Silva and Medieval and Da Silva were ninth.

The British Horseracing Authority have banned Da Silva for 21 days after the incident.

“An enquiry was held following a report of an altercation in the changing room between

Raul Da Silva and Jim Crowley following race 1,” the stewards’ report reads.

“Da Silva, Crowley, Martin Dwyer, John Egan, Jack Mitchell, Richard Kingscote, two Valets, the Clerk of the Scales, the changing room doorman and the Racecourse Medical Officer were interviewed.

After hearing their evidence, Da Silva was suspended for 21 days for violent conduct, in that he had struck Crowley in the face causing an injury which required medical treatment.

“The evidence of all parties was noted, and they were advised that should any further evidence become available, the Stewards reserved the right to revisit the matter.”

