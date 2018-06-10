This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former champion jockey left needing medical treatment after being struck in the face by fellow rider

Brazilian Raul Da Silva was handed a 21-day ban after hitting Jim Crowley at Goodwood.

By Ben Blake Sunday 10 Jun 2018, 8:33 PM
16 minutes ago 635 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4063789
Raul Da Silva (file photo).
Image: David Davies
Raul Da Silva (file photo).
Raul Da Silva (file photo).
Image: David Davies

JOCKEY RAUL DA Silva has been suspended after violent conduct at Goodwood today.

Riding in the Sweepstake Handicap this afternoon, the Brazilian was involved in an altercation — striking 2016 British champion jockey Jim Crowley in the face and leaving him needing treatment.

Crowley, on board Charles Molson, finished the race fifth, while Da Silva and Medieval and Da Silva were ninth.

The British Horseracing Authority have banned Da Silva for 21 days after the incident.

“An enquiry was held following a report of an altercation in the changing room between
Raul Da Silva and Jim Crowley following race 1,” the stewards’ report reads.

“Da Silva, Crowley, Martin Dwyer, John Egan, Jack Mitchell, Richard Kingscote, two Valets, the Clerk of the Scales, the changing room doorman and the Racecourse Medical Officer were interviewed.

After hearing their evidence, Da Silva was suspended for 21 days for violent conduct, in that he had struck Crowley in the face causing an injury which required medical treatment.

“The evidence of all parties was noted, and they were advised that should any further evidence become available, the Stewards reserved the right to revisit the matter.”

Ex-Arsenal skipper Adams believes Spurs contingent could cost England

Neymar, Coutinho and Jesus secure win as World Cup favourites Brazil head for Russia

