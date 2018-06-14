This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 14 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Some players, it will really affect them when they see their name in the papers'

Ray Parlour believes certain England players will be feeling the pressure at the World Cup in Russia.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 14 Jun 2018, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,151 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4069582
The England team have often struggled to live up to expectations at past major tournaments.
Image: Matt Dunham
The England team have often struggled to live up to expectations at past major tournaments.
The England team have often struggled to live up to expectations at past major tournaments.
Image: Matt Dunham

IT IS ONE of the regular subplots of recent major tournaments — the England players and the challenges they face in living up to the expectations of an unforgiving national media and fanbase.

While several theories have been produced as to why England so frequently disappoint at these events — players not getting on due to club rivalries, the Gerrard-Lampard midfield conundrum and simply not being as good as the ‘Golden Generation’ tag of the mid-to-late 2000s suggested — media pressure is probably the most commonly cited supposed hindrance.

Perhaps in recognition of this apparent problem, for the 2018 World Cup, several commentators and even some of those within the squad have sought to play down expectations ahead of the tournament in Russia.

And while there has been the Raheem Sterling saga, for the most part, relations between the England players and media has seemed relatively cordial so far this year.

Of course, their fairly comfortable progression through qualification helped, as did Southgate’s bold decision to pick players on form rather than reputation, with Joe Hart and Jack Wilshere among the high-profile absentees from the final 23-man squad.

In addition, the decision to make every player in the squad available for interview at a recent pre-World Cup event was in stark contrast with the strained relationship that often existed between the two entities at past tournaments, and Southgate will be hopeful that it marks the start of a new era, in which the media and the English team can mix in relative harmony.

“I think the press are with Gareth Southgate,” says Ray Parlour, who won 10 England caps between 1999 and 2000, and now works as a pundit for British radio station Talksport. “Maybe some years, they’ve been against the manager.”

He continues: “But if it there are poor performances, the press will say what they see. I’ll be out there for Talksport and I’ll be commentating on games, having my say.

“I don’t like to criticise people too much because I’ve been there and I’ve played in those sort of games. Sometimes, it just doesn’t go for you.

“I don’t like it when people jump on people and have a go at players individually, because it’s a team game.”

So despite the more peaceful environment in recent times, criticism of the Three Lions is inevitable down the line, and Parlour feels that some players will be able to cope with this pressure better than others.

“Everybody’s got different mentalities and characters — some players it would really affect and others, they would throw [the newspaper] in the bin. That’s like normal life, but everybody’s different.

Some players, it will really affect them when they see their name in the papers. People say they ‘don’t read the papers,’ they do. Don’t mind that.”

In addition, having undertaken one of the most scrutinised and high-profile jobs in football, Parlour has been impressed with how Southgate has conducted himself and handled team affairs since replacing Sam Allardyce in 2016

“What he’s done is relax the squad. There’s a good little spirit there. The warm-up and preparation, to let them speak to the press, the whole squad, you don’t often see that — it’s usually four or five players you can speak to, then another time, it’s another four or five players.

He’s saying ‘we’ve got nothing to hide, ask them if you like,’ that was good from Gareth. Suddenly, he’s got the press back onto their side. We’ll all be supporting England, don’t get me wrong, and we want them to play well, but if they play poorly, I’m sure the press will be having a go as well. That’s their job and what they get paid for.”

Rio Ferdinand recently suggested that Southgate should be retained after the tournament regardless of how England perform and Parlour also believes people should err on the side of caution when judging the manager and his team.

“He’s got a young squad, one of the youngest in the tournament. I think the FA are looking at it and saying he’s trying to build these players and give them experience. He’s been very brave in some of the decisions he’s made and I can’t see anyone better than Gareth at the moment.

“That’s what you’ve got to look at whether you want a foreign manager or an English manager, so long as there is progression, then he’ll have a real shot at it.

“We don’t want to be looking back to [Iceland-type] games, but I don’t think they will. From what I’ve seen in the warm-up games, he’s done really well.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Ramos insists Spain are ‘together’ as former Real defender Hierro takes over>

Arsenal to play Chelsea in Dublin this summer>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
WORLD CUP
Top scorer? Surprise package? Biggest flop? Our writers' World Cup predictions
Top scorer? Surprise package? Biggest flop? Our writers' World Cup predictions
Poll: Who do you think will win the 2018 World Cup?
From shootin' to Putin: Here's TheJournal.ie's bluffer's guide to World Cup 2018
ARSENAL
'Some players, it will really affect them when they see their name in the papers'
'Some players, it will really affect them when they see their name in the papers'
'I think he'll miss it and one day, you might see him back as a manager'
Arsenal to play Chelsea in Dublin this summer
FOOTBALL
Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United, his agent claims
Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United, his agent claims
Back off! Man United target Gimenez commits future to Atletico with five-year deal
'We do not have time to regret:' Hierro looking ahead with Spain after Lopetegui sacking
IRELAND
'I love the land, I love the people and Iâm optimistic for what Zimbabwe can become'
'I love the land, I love the people and I’m optimistic for what Zimbabwe can become'
Schmidt backs 'good scrummaging hooker' Scannell, with Cronin missing out
Scannell and Conway start as Schmidt rings changes for second Test

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie