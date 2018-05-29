This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 29 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Raheem Sterling defends gun tattoo amid tabloid outrage

The England winger came in for criticism from The Sun newspaper after showing off the ink, but has now explained that it has a deeper meaning than glorifying weapons.

By The42 Team Tuesday 29 May 2018, 10:01 AM
1 hour ago 3,085 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4041887
Image: Catherine Ivill
Image: Catherine Ivill

MANCHESTER CITY AND England forward Raheem Sterling has defended his new tattoo of a gun, after coming in for criticism from The Sun.

Sterling explained the reason behind the ink, revealing that it is a tribute to his late father, who was shot and killed when he was just two.

Pictures of Sterling training with the Three Lions squad showed the tattoo of an M16 rifle, prompting anti-gun campaigners to publicly lambast the 23-year-old.

One such campaigner insisted Sterling should not play for his country again while he has the tattoo, telling The Sun newspaper that he should have it removed immediately.

Writing on Instagram, Sterling said: “When I was 2 my father died from being gunned down to death. I made a promise to myself I would never touch a gun in my lifetime.

“I shoot with my right foot so it has a deeper meaning, and is still unfinished.”

Sterling has been in excellent form this season, scoring 23 goals and providing 17 assists in all competitions, with City ultimately winning the Premier League and the Carabao Cup.

The winger has won 37 England caps, scoring twice, and is set to start as Gareth Southgate’s team take on Tunisia, Panama and Belgium in the group stage of the World Cup this summer.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Coleman laments ‘sloppy’ Irish performance by the Seine

How Liverpool will line up with Fabinho and Keita

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
'We can improve... But in any case I think we had a lot of fun tonight'
'We can improve... But in any case I think we had a lot of fun tonight'
Euro 2016 champions Portugal held by England's upcoming World Cup opponents
Sevilla pluck new coach from Girona after excellent first season in La Liga
IRELAND
Coleman laments 'sloppy' Irish performance by the Seine
Coleman laments 'sloppy' Irish performance by the Seine
Ireland look towards Australia as Leinster crop hope to bring winning momentum
'I'm going to get very greedy next year': World Cup and everything in between the target for Sean O'Brien
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool agree deal for â¬50 million Monaco star
Liverpool agree deal for €50 million Monaco star
A nation holds its breath as Mo Salah travels to Spain for treatment
Police probe Karius death threats after Champions League misery
FRANCE
'I'm proud to say I've made a senior cap for the Republic of Ireland'
'I'm proud to say I've made a senior cap for the Republic of Ireland'
A bleak reminder of where Ireland are at and more talking points from Paris friendly
O'Neill: We're a great distance off the French, but the players can learn from this defeat

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie