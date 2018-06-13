This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 13 June, 2018
Ramos insists Spain are 'together' as former Real defender Hierro takes over

The sacking of Julen Lopetegui has not impacted the unity of the squad, the Spanish captain says.

By The42 Team Wednesday 13 Jun 2018, 3:31 PM
1 hour ago 2,779 Views 3 Comments
Ramos and Marco Asensio during training in Krasnodar.
Image: Getty Images
Ramos and Marco Asensio during training in Krasnodar.
Ramos and Marco Asensio during training in Krasnodar.
Image: Getty Images

SPAIN CAPTAIN SERGIO Ramos insists the squad are “together” following Julen Lopetegui’s shock sacking as coach on the eve of the World Cup.

Loptegui was removed from his post on Wednesday following Tuesday’s announcement he is to take over as Real Madrid coach.

Fernando Hierro has been drafted in as replacement for the tournament, with Spain’s first Group B match taking place on Friday against neighbours Portugal.

But Ramos has moved to quell any notion that La Roja’s chaotic preparations for the World Cup have had an impact on the unity in the camp.

He posted on Twitter: “We are the national team, we represent a shield, the colours, the fans, a country.

“The responsibility and commitment are with you and for you. Yesterday, today and tomorrow, together: #VamosEspana”

Hierro, who won five La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues in a glittering Real Madrid career, has somewhat limited experience as a coach.

He was an assistant to Carlo Ancelotti at Madrid during the 2014-15 season before taking charge of second-tier Oviedo in 2016-17.

Hierro has been working as Spain’s sporting director since last November.

Spain sack their manager 48 hours before World Cup opener

The42 Team

