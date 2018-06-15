Real Madrid agree deal for Brazilian wonderkid

REAL MADRID HAVE agreed a deal to sign Santos wonderkid Rodrygo, according to the Brazilian club.

The transfer is a record for a Latin American club, with Santos confirming that they will retain the 17-year-old for another season.

The transfer will be completed in July 2019, with Rodrygo set to further his development in Brazil during the 2018-19 campaign.

Santos have praised the conduct of Real throughout negotiations, saying: “Santos FC is grateful for the attitude and professionalism of Real Madrid CF in every process, as well as the family and representatives of the player, who have sought a transparent, and very good, negotiation for all parties.”

Rodrygo has become something of a wonderkid over the past season, scoring six goals and providing two assists in 15 appearances in 2017-18, while he has also scored three goals in four games for Brazil’s Under-17 side. He has been called up to the Under-20 side, but has yet to win a cap.

It has been reported that Real have paid a total of €45 million for the teenager, with €5m reserved as a bonus for the player.

Rodrygo was the youngest player ever to score a goal in the Copa Libertadores, while he netted six times in one match while playing for the Under-17 side.

Santos’ domestic season continues apace, with the club currently 15th in the table, 14 points behind leaders Flamengo.

