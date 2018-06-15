This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 15 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Real Madrid agree deal for Brazilian wonderkid

Santos teenager Rodrygo will join the club next year after agreeing a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

By The42 Team Friday 15 Jun 2018, 5:51 PM
1 hour ago 2,974 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4073826
Santos teenager Rodrygo.
Santos teenager Rodrygo.
Santos teenager Rodrygo.

REAL MADRID HAVE agreed a deal to sign Santos wonderkid Rodrygo, according to the Brazilian club.

The transfer is a record for a Latin American club, with Santos confirming that they will retain the 17-year-old for another season.

The transfer will be completed in July 2019, with Rodrygo set to further his development in Brazil during the 2018-19 campaign.

Santos have praised the conduct of Real throughout negotiations, saying: “Santos FC is grateful for the attitude and professionalism of Real Madrid CF in every process, as well as the family and representatives of the player, who have sought a transparent, and very good, negotiation for all parties.”

Rodrygo has become something of a wonderkid over the past season, scoring six goals and providing two assists in 15 appearances in 2017-18, while he has also scored three goals in four games for Brazil’s Under-17 side. He has been called up to the Under-20 side, but has yet to win a cap.

It has been reported that Real have paid a total of €45 million for the teenager, with €5m reserved as a bonus for the player.

Rodrygo was the youngest player ever to score a goal in the Copa Libertadores, while he netted six times in one match while playing for the Under-17 side.

Santos’ domestic season continues apace, with the club currently 15th in the table, 14 points behind leaders Flamengo.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

US network apologises for Robbie Williams World Cup gesture>

Ronaldo agrees to pay €18.8 million tax settlement – legal source>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Fox have apologised for broadcasting Robbie Williams sticking up his middle finger at the World Cup
Fox have apologised for broadcasting Robbie Williams sticking up his middle finger at the World Cup
Here's why RTÉ having a gender-balanced panel during the World Cup is so important
Saudis to hold players 'accountable' for World Cup drubbing
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
First fixtures! Steven Gerrard handed tough start with Rangers
First fixtures! Steven Gerrard handed tough start with Rangers
England can win the World Cup - Mourinho
'There is nothing that justifies Julen Lopetegui not being on bench for tomorrow's game'
IRELAND
Series on the line for Ireland in fascinating second Test in Melbourne
Series on the line for Ireland in fascinating second Test in Melbourne
Sleepless nights for Schmidt, who looks to keep the wheels firmly on the bus
'Johnny is one of the toughest roosters out there. He’s the maestro'
US OPEN
Despite late birdies, Woods likely to miss US Open cut
Despite late birdies, Woods likely to miss US Open cut
Top-ranked Johnson grabs share of US Open lead
Tiger makes dreadful start as world's best toil at US Open
WORLD CUP 2018
Dramatic last-gasp own goal sees Iran claim their first World Cup win for 20 years
Dramatic last-gasp own goal sees Iran claim their first World Cup win for 20 years
US network apologises for Robbie Williams World Cup gesture
Uruguay break Egyptian hearts as 89th minute Gimenez header snatches dramatic late win

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie