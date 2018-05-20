65,000 spectators descend on Dun Laoghaire harbour for Red Bull Flugtag

TODAY SAW Dun Laoghaire harbour taken over by the Red Bull Flugtag.

The free family event, which organisers say was attended by 65,000 people, saw competitors hand-build their own flying machines and attempt to sail them off a nine-metre flight deck.

With 43 teams taking part, a judgment panel took creativity, showmanship and distance into account and chose Pink Panther from Kildare as the winning entrant after they glided 12 metres.

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Source: Samo Vidic/INPHO

Source: Samo Vidic/INPHO

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Source: Samo Vidic/INPHO

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Source: Samo Vidic/INPHO

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!