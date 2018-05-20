  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 20 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Home comforts! Cavaliers rout Celtics to cut series deficit to 2-1

After back-to-back defeats in Boston, the Cavaliers returned home to Cleveland and made a statement.

By The42 Team Sunday 20 May 2018, 10:06 AM
20 minutes ago 356 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4023702
LeBron James in action.
Image: Gregory Shamus
LeBron James in action.
LeBron James in action.
Image: Gregory Shamus

THE CLEVELAND CAVALIERS avoided falling 3-0 behind the Boston Celtics in the NBA Eastern Conference finals after winning game three 116-86.

After back-to-back defeats in Boston, the Cavaliers returned home to Cleveland and reduced the deficit to 2-1 on Saturday.

LeBron James posted 27 points and 12 assists as the Cavaliers responded against the Celtics.

Jaylen Brown, who averaged 23 points per game in the games one and two, got into foul trouble early, which allowed the Cavaliers to really get going on offense.

George Hill scored the first two points of the game and added 11 in the first quarter alone. He had a combined eight points in the series’ first two games.

As good as Hill was, and as well as the Cavaliers shot the ball (17 of 34 from three-point range), it was their defense that really changed the game.

Boston never really got any good footing offensively and it showed in the box score. The Celtics hit six of 22 from three-point range and 29 of 74 from the field.

“When we broke down defensively, we had guys flying at guys making them make extra dribbles, making them make extra passes and not giving up on plays that we did in Game 1 and Game 2,” James told ESPN after the game. “So that definitely took account for our defense being a lot better today.”

The Celtics are now 1-5 on the road in the 2018 playoffs. Game four is on Monday.

James shot 67 per cent from the floor (eight for 12) with a game-high points total and five rebounds.

Kevin Love had 13 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. He was also a perfect four for four from the free-throw line.

Brown did not have the worst shooting night ever, but his two fouls in the first five minutes really, really hurt the Celtics in the long run. Boston had trouble scoring when he was out as they put up just 16 points over the next 10 minutes and their perimeter defense suffered. Cleveland shot 50 per cent from deep in his absence.

James got a taste of his own medicine (in a good way) when he took a beautiful back-door pass from Love and then threw down a reverse dunk to put an exclamation point on the first half.

The Golden State Warriors were going to run away with the series after game one and now the Houston Rockets are going to run away with it after game two. Neither of those statements are true, but what is factual is game three is going to feature two great offenses on Sunday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Leinster's fresh faces make their presence truly felt against Munster
Leinster's fresh faces make their presence truly felt against Munster
Ref review: Were the big calls in the Champions Cup final correct?
Best and Henderson ruled out of Champions Cup play-off as potential debutant makes Ulster bench
FOOTBALL
Zidane's son makes costly mistake on debut as Real Madrid throw away two-goal lead
Zidane's son makes costly mistake on debut as Real Madrid throw away two-goal lead
Celtic lift Scottish Cup to complete historic double treble
Tears aplenty as Buffon says farewell in final Juventus appearance after 17 seasons
LEINSTER
Leinster edge thrilling clash with Munster to secure Pro14 final against Scarlets
Leinster edge thrilling clash with Munster to secure Pro14 final against Scarlets
Fired-up Munster get first shot at toppling European champions Leinster
'We're always looking' - Leinster considering move for foreign signing
HURLING
'They've never experienced this before': The mental toll of hurling's new round-robin format
'They've never experienced this before': The mental toll of hurling's new round-robin format
Laois take down Antrim to pick up first win of McDonagh Cup campaign
'I’m a hurling person...I love being in the middle of them' - Sheedy on joining Antrim cause
PREMIER LEAGUE
Juventus hope to announce signing of Emre Can after Champions League final
Juventus hope to announce signing of Emre Can after Champions League final
'I want to be here next season and unless the club sack me, I will be here'
Lampard: 'I don't know what Pogba is... He must wreck Jose's head'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie