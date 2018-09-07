Red Star Belgrade fans banned from Liverpool and PSG Champions League away games

RED STAR BELGRADE will have to contend without their own fans for Champions League trips to Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool as a result of crowd unrest in the second leg of their play-off against Red Bull Salzburg.

Salzburg looked to be cruising into the Champions League group stage when they went 2-0 up just after half-time in the second leg on 29 August, with their first meeting ending goalless.

But Red Star fought back, striking twice in as many minutes just after the hour, and that comeback sealed their progression thanks to away goals, leading some supporters to enter the pitch at full-time.

Before that, Red Star fans had drawn attention to themselves by setting off fireworks and throwing objects on to the pitch, both of which have drawn charges from Uefa.

On top of having their fans banned for two big away matches, Red Star must also pay a fine of €30,000 and have been ordered to contact Salzburg within 30 days to settle costs for damages caused by supporters.

This is the second time this season Red Star have been in trouble with Uefa, having had a two-match stadium ban following trouble against Sudova on 24 July partially overturned last week.

The reduced one-game ban was served in the first leg against Salzburg.

Uefa has also slapped Salzburg with a €23,000 fine for the pitch invasion against Red Star.

