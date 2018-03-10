  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 10 March, 2018
Richard Sherman has been cut as the Seahawks continue their teardown

The Legion of Boom is no more.

By The42 Team Saturday 10 Mar 2018, 10:41 AM
7 hours ago 4,803 Views 5 Comments
Image: Otto Greule Jr
Image: Otto Greule Jr

THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS have released star cornerback Richard Sherman, completing a dramatic overhaul of one of the more successful defences in recent NFL history.

The talented, brash defender has been one of the faces of a team that appeared in two Super Bowls and won one, success built on a hard-hitting defensive identity and the vaunted “Legion of Boom” secondary.

But the move to release Sherman, coupled with a recent trade of defensive end Michael Bennett, is a sign Seattle is tearing down its defence and is ready to build a new team with a new identity.

Danny Kelly of The Ringer writes that “Seattle’s front office saw the 2017 season as one last chance to go all in on an attempt to win another Super Bowl with most of the nucleus of its formerly dominant defence still intact before blowing things up and starting anew.”

And Condotta noted that money was a big factor in the decision to release Sherman, who is set to make $11 million next season. Condotta says that the team was interested in trying to get Sherman to agree to a pay cut but that he “balked” at such a proposal.

Seattle has had an incredibly eventful off season so far, having also let go of several coaches including both its offensive and defensive coordinators. It’s difficult to say at this point what the Seahawks team will look like next year, though it’s worth pointing out that Seattle still has Russell Wilson, and a franchise quarterback is a great starting point for any NFL team looking to rebuild.

Source: RocketsRed/YouTube

‘You’re part of the club forever because you’ve worn that red shirt…it’s just magical’

