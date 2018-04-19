'If people want to underestimate us then happy days but we will do our talking on the field'

THIS ISN’T EXACTLY uncharted territory for the Scarlets, but a fourth European Cup semi-final appearance, and first in over a decade, sees the Welsh region reach rarefied heights again, their evolution under Wayne Pivac knowing no bounds.

Three times before have Scarlets reached this stage of the Champions Cup, only to fall at the penultimate hurdle each time, but there is a confidence — a conviction — about this side, overflowing from last year’s Pro12 title win no doubt, but also from that same feeling of identity and togetherness which Leinster derive much of their success from; a real sense of brotherhood, a connection and bond between the community and playing squad.

“Being part of this team is like playing with your best mates,” Rob Evans, the loosehead prop who is Scarlets through-and-through, says. “That’s the biggest thing for me, the feeling among us. When times are tough we play for each other because we’re mates.”

Pivac’s charges, with their offloading, free-flowing style, gatecrashed Leinster’s silverware ambitions 12 months ago, before going onto complete the job against Munster at the Aviva Stadium, so they hold no fear coming over to Dublin again.

“Well obviously that was a big day for us,” Evans admits, reflecting on their Pro12 semi-final win at the RDS.

“It was a massive result for us last year. But it’s gone now. I think both sides have improved, especially Leinster, so it’s going to be a whole different challenge for us on Saturday.

“We’ve played there [Aviva Stadium] before, we’ve been successful there. Obviously we played the final there last year. Obviously it is Leinster’s second home ground, but there is not much we can do about it now. It’s nothing that we are getting hung up on. We’re just looking forward to the game really.”

The mood in the camp has been relaxed all week, both Pivac and his players content with the fact they are underdogs, shifting the pressure onto Leinster as the province bid to go one step further than last year, when semi-final defeats to Clermont and then Scarlets meant a promising season ended in acute disappointment.

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Evans isn’t fazed by the challenge or the atmosphere, with Scarlets set to have just 5,000 travelling supporters in a crowd of over 50,000.

“Maybe we are underestimated but it is something that we don’t really care about,” he states.

“We’re happy with ourselves and people in this community have belief in us as well. If people want to underestimate us then happy days but we will do our talking on the field and see what the outcome is afterwards. If they are right they’re right. We have to make sure we are on the money and get the result.”

On a personal level, the 25-year-old who spent his childhood supporting his local club with his father — often through difficult and unsuccessful times — is relishing the prospect of facing Tadhg Furlong.

“He’s [Furlong] obviously a good player, a Lion. He’s probably known as one of the best in the world now. It’s nothing I’m really scared about or anything, I’m looking forward to giving it a good go. I was a bit gutted we didn’t get a bash out in the Six Nations really.

“And when I have been watching Leinster, Cian Healy has been brilliant. He is good in the scrum and offers a lot around the field. Don’t get me wrong Ireland [and Leinster] have got two brilliant props. I am looking forward to the challenge at the weekend.”

Capped 25 times by Wales, Evans — who played in all five Six Nations games just gone — makes a point about the impact of Pivac, the Kiwi head coach who has hauled the region from a sixth-place finish in his first season at Parc y Scarlets to one win away from a first-ever Champions Cup final.

“He means a lot to me, he came in, gave me a shot,” Evans added. “He’s a great bloke to talk to. He’ll give you good advice and, as you say, he’s a very knowledgeable bloke, very humble and down to earth. He’s great for us boys and great for the squad, he manages extremely well.

“He definitely demands a higher standard on the pitch. He goes about it in the right way. He has a good way of getting the best out of us. I know the boys respect him a lot and when you respect someone you want to give it your all for them.”

