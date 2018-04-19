  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 19 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'If people want to underestimate us then happy days but we will do our talking on the field'

Rob Evans and Scarlets have no fear coming to Dublin to face Leinster.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 19 Apr 2018, 11:57 AM
53 minutes ago 1,331 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/3962778
Evans celebrates Scarlets' Pro12 victory with Wayne Pivac.
Image: Ramsey Cardy
Evans celebrates Scarlets' Pro12 victory with Wayne Pivac.
Evans celebrates Scarlets' Pro12 victory with Wayne Pivac.
Image: Ramsey Cardy

THIS ISN’T EXACTLY uncharted territory for the Scarlets, but a fourth European Cup semi-final appearance, and first in over a decade, sees the Welsh region reach rarefied heights again, their evolution under Wayne Pivac knowing no bounds.

Three times before have Scarlets reached this stage of the Champions Cup, only to fall at the penultimate hurdle each time, but there is a confidence — a conviction — about this side, overflowing from last year’s Pro12 title win no doubt, but also from that same feeling of identity and togetherness which Leinster derive much of their success from; a real sense of brotherhood, a connection and bond between the community and playing squad.

“Being part of this team is like playing with your best mates,” Rob Evans, the loosehead prop who is Scarlets through-and-through, says. “That’s the biggest thing for me, the feeling among us. When times are tough we play for each other because we’re mates.”

Pivac’s charges, with their offloading, free-flowing style, gatecrashed Leinster’s silverware ambitions 12 months ago, before going onto complete the job against Munster at the Aviva Stadium, so they hold no fear coming over to Dublin again.

“Well obviously that was a big day for us,” Evans admits, reflecting on their Pro12 semi-final win at the RDS.

“It was a massive result for us last year. But it’s gone now. I think both sides have improved, especially Leinster, so it’s going to be a whole different challenge for us on Saturday.

“We’ve played there [Aviva Stadium] before, we’ve been successful there. Obviously we played the final there last year. Obviously it is Leinster’s second home ground, but there is not much we can do about it now. It’s nothing that we are getting hung up on. We’re just looking forward to the game really.”

The mood in the camp has been relaxed all week, both Pivac and his players content with the fact they are underdogs, shifting the pressure onto Leinster as the province bid to go one step further than last year, when semi-final defeats to Clermont and then Scarlets meant a promising season ended in acute disappointment.

Rob Evans Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Evans isn’t fazed by the challenge or the atmosphere, with Scarlets set to have just 5,000 travelling supporters in a crowd of over 50,000.

“Maybe we are underestimated but it is something that we don’t really care about,” he states.

“We’re happy with ourselves and people in this community have belief in us as well. If people want to underestimate us then happy days but we will do our talking on the field and see what the outcome is afterwards. If they are right they’re right. We have to make sure we are on the money and get the result.”

On a personal level, the 25-year-old who spent his childhood supporting his local club with his father — often through difficult and unsuccessful times — is relishing the prospect of facing Tadhg Furlong.

“He’s [Furlong] obviously a good player, a Lion. He’s probably known as one of the best in the world now. It’s nothing I’m really scared about or anything, I’m looking forward to giving it a good go. I was a bit gutted we didn’t get a bash out in the Six Nations really.

“And when I have been watching Leinster, Cian Healy has been brilliant. He is good in the scrum and offers a lot around the field. Don’t get me wrong Ireland [and Leinster] have got two brilliant props. I am looking forward to the challenge at the weekend.”

Capped 25 times by Wales, Evans — who played in all five Six Nations games just gone — makes a point about the impact of Pivac, the Kiwi head coach who has hauled the region from a sixth-place finish in his first season at Parc y Scarlets to one win away from a first-ever Champions Cup final.

“He means a lot to me, he came in, gave me a shot,” Evans added. “He’s a great bloke to talk to. He’ll give you good advice and, as you say, he’s a very knowledgeable bloke, very humble and down to earth. He’s great for us boys and great for the squad, he manages extremely well.

“He definitely demands a higher standard on the pitch. He goes about it in the right way. He has a good way of getting the best out of us. I know the boys respect him a lot and when you respect someone you want to give it your all for them.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘This is Jamison’s time’: Lancaster ready to trust in JGP with McGrath running out of time

‘You’re either all-in, or you’re out’: Leavy braced for breakdown battle with Beirne

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'If people want to underestimate us then happy days but we will do our talking on the field'
'If people want to underestimate us then happy days but we will do our talking on the field'
'If I'm still watching it on YouTube and thinking about it, then it's no good to me'
Fardy determined not to come up short again
FOOTBALL
Italian legend Vialli and ex-Premier League boss Redknapp to manage GAA clubs
Italian legend Vialli and ex-Premier League boss Redknapp to manage GAA clubs
Kaka opens up about 'respectful but complicated' relationship with Mourinho
Lippi: Nothing can tarnish Buffon as a player or a man
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool unveil their new home kit for next season
Liverpool unveil their new home kit for next season
Lallana heads to South Africa to save World Cup dream - reports
Do you agree with our alternative Premier League Team of the Year?
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea's Marcos Alonso handed three-match ban for stamp on Shane Long
Chelsea's Marcos Alonso handed three-match ban for stamp on Shane Long
Lukaku springs off the bench to seal win for much-changed Manchester United in Bournemouth
Pogba starts amid talk of potential United exit
REAL MADRID
Ronaldo saves Real from home defeat against Bilbao
Ronaldo saves Real from home defeat against Bilbao
Real Madrid icon Raul to begin coaching badges alongside Barca great Xavi
Isco leads Real Madrid to Malaga win as Zidane rests Ronaldo and Bale

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie